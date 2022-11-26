On July 4, 1999, in just his sixth professional start on the then European Tour (and a month before his breakout showdown with Tiger Woods at the PGA at Medinah), Sergio Garcia claimed a three-shot victory over Angel Cabrera at the Murphy’s Irish Open. It was the first of 16 wins for the Spaniard on the Old World Circuit, and in the moment propelled the then 19-year-old for the first time into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

