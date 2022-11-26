ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergio Garcia's incredible—and historic—playing streak is coming to an end

On July 4, 1999, in just his sixth professional start on the then European Tour (and a month before his breakout showdown with Tiger Woods at the PGA at Medinah), Sergio Garcia claimed a three-shot victory over Angel Cabrera at the Murphy’s Irish Open. It was the first of 16 wins for the Spaniard on the Old World Circuit, and in the moment propelled the then 19-year-old for the first time into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy on post-Open gripes to Erica: "I give her credit for listening!"

There were many takeaways from Rory McIlroy's interview with the Sunday Independent, chief of which was the revelation the Northern Irishman and Tiger Woods' Open preparations were hampered after they both contracted COVID19. Others included how McIlroy, 33, believed he had won the 150th Open Championship even when Cameron Smith...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Hero World Challenge purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Hero World Challenge purse is set for $3.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Hero World Challenge field is headed by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and...
Golf Channel

LPGA 2022 in review: Biggest surprises from Nelly Korda to Shanshan Feng

When the 2021 LPGA Tour season wrapped up with world No. 1 Nelly Korda and No. 2 Jin Young Ko jockeying over the closing stretch of the season for both titles and awards, fans were left on the edge of their seats clamoring for a rematch in 2022. But when a series of surprises unfolded this season, fans saw a much different outcome.
Golf.com

Looking for a new golf ball? Give one of these 8 a try

There are plenty of great golf balls out there to choose from, but it’s imperative you find the right one for your game. Here’s a look at some of our favorites that we think you should tee up right away. Bridgestone Tour B XS. $50 per dozen. The...
