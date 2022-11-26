Read full article on original website
Related
brytfmonline.com
WWE has “big plans” for Sami Zayn
File appears WWE She already has plans set for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens until WrestleMania 39, which takes place in April of next year. In the The main event From Survivor Series this Saturday Guys event War games Match that opposes strain To the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline
A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
bodyslam.net
WWE Muted “We Want Sasha” Chants During Survivor Series
Sasha Banks walked out of WWE earlier this year, but that has not prevented fans from demanding her back on their screens. Despite her absence, fans have clearly not stopped wanting her to come back to the company. This was made more evident by the fact that fans started chanting “We want Sasha” during Survivor Series.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (11/28) - The Miz Vs. Dexter Lumis In A High Stakes Match, We Hear From Becky Lynch, WarGames Fallout & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on November 28, 2022, coming to you live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!. "The A-Lister" The Miz will be facing longtime foe, Dexter Lumis, in a high stakes Anything Goes Match. If Lumis wins the bout, then he will earn himself a WWE contract and The Miz will be forced to pay him all the money that he owes him. Johnny Gargano exposed Miz a few weeks ago for hiring Lumis to attack him on multiple occasions in order to give the illusion that he had a "Hollywood stalker", but The Miz later stopped the payments after Lumis went too far in his eyes. Gargano backed up his accusations with hidden camera footage of The Miz confessing to doing so to an undercover private detective. Will Lumis become an official member of the WWE roster tonight, or will The Miz be able to get rid of him once and for all?
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/28/22)
WWE RAW will broadcast live tonight from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with fallout from Saturday’s big event in Boston. As of this writing, only The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis has been confirmed for tonight’s show. Austin Theory, the new WWE United States Champion, is expected to make an appearance to celebrate his victory over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series. It will also be interesting to see what happens with The Judgment Day and The O.C. on RAW now that AJ Styles has defeated Finn Balor.
411mania.com
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win
– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Seth Rollins Vs. Bobby Lashley Vs. Austin Theory WWE Survivor Series Match
A new WWE United States Champion was crowned tonight at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event. It was Theory that defeated former United States Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Rollins went for a suplex/falcon arrow combination to Theory, but Lashley hit him with a Spear, and it was Theory who got the pin instead.
WWE Survivor Series 2022 - SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi Result
Despite a valiant effort by Shotzi Blackheart, the natural ability of Ronda Rousey and the numbers advantage due to the presence of Shayna Baszler at ringside secured the Victory and the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship for "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey. Blackheart was able to shine with a moment where she jumped...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 11.28.22
We’re done with Survivor Series and that means it is time to start the very long road to the Royal Rumble. That could include quite a few things, but we are almost guaranteed some kind of fallout from Sami Zayn officially declaring his allegiance to the Bloodline. Other than that, a lot of the show is wide open so let’s get to it.
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Owens & The Bloodline Came Face To Face On WWE Raw
Find out what happened when Kevin Owens came face to face with the Bloodline including perhaps official Uce, Sami Zayn. When the Bloodline was in the ring, addressing the crowd regarding their WarGames victory over the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre, they were interrupted.
411mania.com
The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series
– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair on the Pressure of Her Title Run, How WWE Feels Like NXT Now
– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews ahead of WWE Survivor Series, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed her title run and how the main WWE roster feels more like NXT now. Below are some highlights:. Belair on being the second-longest reigning Raw...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Kevin Owens ends friendship with Sami Zayn, beats Jey Uso in main event
Just two days after Survivor Series, WWE returned to television on Monday night with WWE Raw. In the main event, Kevin Owens managed to get some revenge over The Bloodline after coming up on the losing side in the WarGames match. Owens vowed that he was done with Sami Zayn...
itrwrestling.com
“That Was Pure Entertainment” – Mandy Rose Reflects On Beloved Storyline With Otis
Towards the end of 2019, a romance storyline between Otis and Mandy Rose was featured on WWE television. The story continued to Wrestlemania 36, where Mandy Rose helped Otis score a victory over veteran Dolph Ziggler. The romantic angle was adored by WWE fans thanks to the undeniable on-screen chemistry...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
itrwrestling.com
Sami Zayn Makes The Difference For Roman Reigns And The Bloodline At Survivor Series
While the prospect of WarGames is enough to warrant the attention of anyone, Roman Reigns was also forced to address problems within his own team on the eve of the contest. On the November 25th edition of SmackDown Kevin Owens attempted to reason with Sami Zayn, telling him to leave The Bloodline before they turned on him. To further add to the drama, he later lied to Jey Uso about speaking to Owens. This led Reigns to speak with Zayn ahead of the match at Survivor Series, with the former Intercontinental Champion pleading his loyalty.
411mania.com
WWE News: Austin Theory Reacts To US Title Win At Survivor Series, Top 10 Matt Riddle Moments
– Austin Theory is now a two-time US Champion, and he reacted to his title win from Survivor Series after the show. Theory posted to his Twitter account as you can see below, and talked about his win in a WWE Digital Exclusive video:. “2x #alldayaustintheory #thenow #survivorseries”. – The...
411mania.com
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” talked about the infamous Black Scorpion angle in 1990 WCW. Arn talked about what he thought about it, Ole Anderson doing the voice, why Jim Herd wanted to do it, and who Arn would have picked for the Black Scorpion if he had a say. Check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More
WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
Comments / 0