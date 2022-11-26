ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

3-4-6

(three, four, six)

