Hartford, CT

Virginia Marshall
3d ago

Very sad. I know it is unbearable to the family. I lost a son, he was 25, that was 19 years ago and sometimes it feels like yesterday. He was murdered going to the store. Condolences and Prayers to the family. So sorry for your loss.🙏🍂🦋

3d ago

what are the odds? I mean they were drug dealers AND named Escobar. lol. the family is in a land of make believe to pretend that they are surprised.

Milagros
3d ago

How sad killing every day in Hartford.look at this two brothers celebrating their birthdays and somebody had to come and take their lives away.today Thiers not even respect for god 🙏 god is the only and only one who takes your life cause it's time for you to leave this world not that way please let their be justice for this two brothers.R.I.P. justice for this two brothers in god's name.Amen

Journal Inquirer

Trial in Windsor Locks murder starts with emotional testimony

A trial began Monday in the case against Antwon Barnes, who is accused of killing another man at an apartment complex on Old County Road in Windsor Locks in 2019. The prosecutor started his case by calling police officers and Barnes’ sister, but the most important testimony came from the mother of Barnes’ child, who described what happened and said she was nearly killed that day as well.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 52 years in prison for murdering girlfriend

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Monday for killing his girlfriend in 2018. 47-year-old Vernon Hayes was sentenced to 52 years in prison after violently killing his 44-year-old girlfriend Tahneisha Watts, according to the DOJ. According to Waterbury police, Watts was found inside her Matson […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

45-year-old man charged with killing 28-year-old in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old is in custody after police said he shot and killed a man in September. Police were responding to a ShotSpotter activation on Hillside Avenue when officers found a crashed vehicle nearby at 386 Hillside Avenue, according to police. Jose Arriaga, 28, of Hartford, was found unresponsive inside. He was […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in September murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in a case where one man died after being shot and crashing his car. Donald Parker, 45, of Hartford, was charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm. On Monday, detectives with the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, Violent Crime Unit and U.S. Marshals located Parker at an address in East Hartford and took him into custody without incident.
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Woman Shot

2022-11-27@1:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a shooting on Federal Street near Madison Avenue. A woman was reportedly shot in the leg. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Train hits car, 2 injured in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
FOX 61

New Haven to host 'Guns to Gardens' gun buyback event

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The City of New Haven will participate in the Annual "Guns to Gardens" National Gun Buyback Day event this Saturday. The New Haven Police Department said that an average of 100 Americans a day die from gun violence. The buyback event is part of a larger national effort in over 30 locations on the same day. Law enforcement, gun violence prevention organizations, and faith-based groups partner for the event.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a whistleblower's allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations.
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

