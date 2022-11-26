Very sad. I know it is unbearable to the family. I lost a son, he was 25, that was 19 years ago and sometimes it feels like yesterday. He was murdered going to the store. Condolences and Prayers to the family. So sorry for your loss.🙏🍂🦋
what are the odds? I mean they were drug dealers AND named Escobar. lol. the family is in a land of make believe to pretend that they are surprised.
How sad killing every day in Hartford.look at this two brothers celebrating their birthdays and somebody had to come and take their lives away.today Thiers not even respect for god 🙏 god is the only and only one who takes your life cause it's time for you to leave this world not that way please let their be justice for this two brothers.R.I.P. justice for this two brothers in god's name.Amen
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Comments / 18