Donations going to “Shop with a Deputy” event in Belmont county
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A local organization is doing its part to help make the Christmas Season a little brighter for some area children. The American Legion Post 159, out of St. Clairsville along with the Fraternal Order of Police Associates, Lodge 13 made a generous donation to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office today.
2 firefighters injured in Ohio County fire; Homeowner in hospital
Officials have provided an update on the fire in Ohio County Monday night. Two firefighters were injured in the blaze with one of the firefighters falling through the front porch due to the porch being weak. Officials say the firefighters are okay and not seriously injured. The homeowner is currently in the hospital and suffered […]
Catholic Central High School starts the largest food drive in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a fifty, plus year tradition at one local high school and it helps feed the hungry right here in the Wheeling Area. The entire student body from Wheeling Catholic Central High School could be seen out and about in various neighborhoods this afternoon. They were busy dropping off bags for the school’s annual food drive that will take place this weekend.
Crews battled house fire in Triadelphia, West Virginia on Monday
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department confirms that there is a single family home on fire on Gashell Run Road. Details are limited at this time. Fire crews are on scene. 7News has a crew en route and will bring you updates as they become available.
Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum offers music and pictures with pets in December
WHEELING, W.Va. — Santa will be at the Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum the first three Saturdays of December. The first week will be Toys and Tunes where local music students come in and play for everyone’s entertainment. The second week you can bring your cat in...
Lane closure on portion of Mount DeChantal Road Friday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of Mount DeChantal Road in Wheeling is experiencing lane closures right now for a bridge construction project. The project will be ongoing until 1:00 a.m. on Friday. Drivers in the area are advised to slow down and expect delays.
Local Christmas parades make the season bright
(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
Morgantown Mall announces holiday lineup
Morgantown Mall has announced its series of fun holiday events coming up this December.
Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
Ohio deputies investigating body dumped state road
MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a female victim was found Monday morning near state Route 11. According to investigators, someone found the body in a pull-off area on Route 11 in Madison Township. The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office got the call just after 6 a.m. “I’m […]
Investigation ongoing at Belmont County home where 30 dead animals were found
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation continues into a Belmont County home where 30 dead animals were discovered. Authorities reported 22 rabbits, five kittens and three adult cats were found dead inside a home on Main Street in Barton. Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request last Tuesday...
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
Monarch Tidings Christmas concert coming to John Marshall High School
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The John Marshall High School Music Department is pleased to invite the public to celebrate the holiday season at a combined Christmas concert. The fifth annual Monarch Tidings takes place on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m. in the JMHS Center for Performing Arts...
Wheeling Heritage Awards $375,000 to Historic Preservation Projects in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Heritage is pleased to announce that it will award $375,000 to four historic preservation projects through the first round of its Wheeling Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program. This program was made possible when Wheeling Heritage was awarded a $750,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant from...
The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia
CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
Preview of Miracle League’s Twelve Days of Christmas performance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you aren’t asking for a partridge in a pear tree or turtle doves this Christmas, the Miracle League of the Ohio Valley may just change your mind. They have been preparing every Sunday for the last two months for their Twelve Days of...
Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
30 pet bodies found in repossessed Ohio house
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request for assistance from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. What they discovered was a horrific scene of animals that were once treasured pets–that had been left to die, locked in cages. They found the bodies of 22 rabbits, five kittens and three […]
Vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy, Ohio, later found in Marietta
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A vehicle reported stolen out of Pomeroy in Meigs County on Thursday was later found in the Marietta area of Washington County, Ohio. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the vehicle was reported stolen on State Route 7 around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday. MCSO says deputies responded to the […]
Sheriff has advice for protecting your deliveries from porch pirates
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Cyber Monday is the day when more people than ever purchase items online. But there are two parts to the equation—the ordering and the delivery. The second part can be the problem. Porch pirates circle neighborhoods like sharks. The opportunity—when they see it—is...
