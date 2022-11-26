ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martins Ferry, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Donations going to “Shop with a Deputy” event in Belmont county

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A local organization is doing its part to help make the Christmas Season a little brighter for some area children. The American Legion Post 159, out of St. Clairsville along with the Fraternal Order of Police Associates, Lodge 13 made a generous donation to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office today.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 firefighters injured in Ohio County fire; Homeowner in hospital

Officials have provided an update on the fire in Ohio County Monday night. Two firefighters were injured in the blaze with one of the firefighters falling through the front porch due to the porch being weak. Officials say the firefighters are okay and not seriously injured. The homeowner is currently in the hospital and suffered […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Catholic Central High School starts the largest food drive in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a fifty, plus year tradition at one local high school and it helps feed the hungry right here in the Wheeling Area. The entire student body from Wheeling Catholic Central High School could be seen out and about in various neighborhoods this afternoon. They were busy dropping off bags for the school’s annual food drive that will take place this weekend.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Lane closure on portion of Mount DeChantal Road Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of Mount DeChantal Road in Wheeling is experiencing lane closures right now for a bridge construction project. The project will be ongoing until 1:00 a.m. on Friday. Drivers in the area are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
Lootpress

Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deputies investigating body dumped state road

MADISON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a female victim was found Monday morning near state Route 11. According to investigators, someone found the body in a pull-off area on Route 11 in Madison Township. The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office got the call just after 6 a.m. “I’m […]
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Monarch Tidings Christmas concert coming to John Marshall High School

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The John Marshall High School Music Department is pleased to invite the public to celebrate the holiday season at a combined Christmas concert. The fifth annual Monarch Tidings takes place on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m. in the JMHS Center for Performing Arts...
GLEN DALE, WV
WTRF

Wheeling Heritage Awards $375,000 to Historic Preservation Projects in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Heritage is pleased to announce that it will award $375,000 to four historic preservation projects through the first round of its Wheeling Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program. This program was made possible when Wheeling Heritage was awarded a $750,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant from...
Lootpress

The world’s largest teapot is located in West Virginia

CHESTER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is home to many records such as the longest-running poker game, the largest sycamore tree, and the most pepperoni rolls eaten by one person. But did you know that the Mountain State is also home to the world’s largest teapot?. That’s right,...
CHESTER, WV
WTRF

Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

30 pet bodies found in repossessed Ohio house

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request for assistance from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. What they discovered was a horrific scene of animals that were once treasured pets–that had been left to die, locked in cages. They found the bodies of 22 rabbits, five kittens and three […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Sheriff has advice for protecting your deliveries from porch pirates

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Cyber Monday is the day when more people than ever purchase items online. But there are two parts to the equation—the ordering and the delivery. The second part can be the problem. Porch pirates circle neighborhoods like sharks. The opportunity—when they see it—is...
OHIO COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy