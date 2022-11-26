Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Small Business Saturday, November 26, on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26, and local shops, boutiques, and restaurants are gearing up, and this year it takes on greater meaning. With many concerned about economic uncertainty and inflation impacting consumer budgets small businesses are forced to compete with big box stores, while still facing challenges from the pandemic.
Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast and shoppers were waiting in line for the latest deals. Shoppers in Salinas were lined up at Walmart on North Davis Road and Target on North Main Street. Walmart had an estimated 70 people in line while Target had an estimated 50 people in The post Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Goodwill Central Coast’s massive operation has a hub in Salinas. But it’s less about retail than workforce.
The first thing a visitor to Goodwill Central Coast’s Salinas headquarters notices is its sheer size. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse has 21 loading docks, and trucks come and go daily, delivering donated goods from over a dozen locations. Goods are sorted, priced and tagged, then shipped out daily to stores, which receive new secondhand goods every day.
montereybayparent.com
The Gift of Giving: Monterey and Santa Cruz Holiday Toy & Gift Drives
New, unwrapped toys are needed. DROP OFF: Daily Drop Off is at 1113 Harkins Rd. Ste. E in Salinas. The Holiday Cheer program focuses on the whole family. All-In works with two domestic violence shelters and homeless families. The more received, the more kindness shared. Items needed include toys, pots and pans, small appliances, socks and underwear (all sizes and genders), bath towels, grocery cards, robes, and slippers (all sizes and genders_, body lotion, beanies, and gloves. Teens are always hard to shop for: gift cards for Target or Marshalls are appreciated.
benitolink.com
Hollister’s newest dining experience gets ready for its Nov. 25 grand opening
With the launch date initially scheduled for a year ago, The Baler Restaurant at the Pendergrass will open to the public for dinner on Nov 25 after a successful—if slightly shaky—soft opening Nov. 23. “That evening was a good experience, for the most part,” said Yvonne Sanchez, who...
westsideconnect.com
Old-Fashion Christmas set for Gustine
The Christmas spirit will be on full display Saturday in downtown Gustine as the Gustine Chamber of Commerce stages the annual Old-Fashion Christmas at Home. The day will start with a breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at GPS Hall. The breakfast is free and includes pancakes, sausages and eggs.
mercedcountytimes.com
Santa Arrives In Merced
Santa Claus rode into town last Saturday on a big, red City of Merced fire truck, and he received a very merry welcome at his destination: the Merced Mall. Little elves from Denisa’s School of Dance cheered from the sidewalk, and then led the big guy to the Mall’s center stage where they performed a few dance routines for him and their many family members in attendance.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Modesto, CA
While this city in Stanislaus County near San Joaquin Valley, California, has less diverse natural attractions because of its dry climate, it has fantastic artificial attractions. Explore Downtown Modesto’s gallery paintings and murals that elicit quirkiness and a child-like spirit. Find yourself in awe of automobile displays and architectures...
yosemite.com
Coulterville, CA: Where To Stay, What To Do and What To Eat
Just 2.5 hours from the San Francisco Bay Area and 45 minutes from Yosemite National Park and Mariposa, Coulterville serves as the golden gateway to unmatched outdoor recreation and is the perfect base camp for a true Mother Lode experience. With everything from deep history dives to showy flower tours, from one-of-a-kind lodging to foodie brunches, Coulterville epitomizes the spirit of where granite meets gold.
KSBW.com
San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
KSBW.com
Ninety-year-old skydiver takes to the skies above Marina
MARINA, Calif. — Dozens of people were out in Marina on Saturday to sky dive but only one of them was 90-years-young. Kay Harmon suited up in the chilly hangar getting ready to celebrate her big birthday in style. The former pilot and adrenaline lover said it wasn't her time jumping out of a plane.
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting Agenda for Tuesday, November 29, 2022 – Agenda Items Include: Approve Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) Round 4 Guidance and Best Practices Commitment
(PDF - Opens a new window.) OR simply call: Call 1 (224) 501-3412, Access code 380-677-133.
El Capitan H.S. - Merced, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KMPH.com
Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
Multiple cars damaged in Gilroy tow yard fire
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Firefighters and CAL FIRE responded to a call of multiple vehicles on fire at a tow yard Thanksgiving morning. The fire was at the intersection of Obata and Southside Drive in southside Gilroy, said firefighters. The fire was put out, but firefighters will remain to ensure there are no remaining hot The post Multiple cars damaged in Gilroy tow yard fire appeared first on KION546.
Madera PD need help identifying two who allegedly stole power tools, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has released a new photo in a Facebook post they call, “who is this Wednesday”. The post says the police department is looking to identify the two people pictured who are seen with a shopping cart full of $3,000 worth of stolen power tools, according to the […]
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Thursday, November 24, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Thursday, November 24, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Deadly hit-and-run in Turlock, suspect search underway
TRULOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department are on the lookout for a white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2000s Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon with minor to moderate front end damage. On Monday at around 11:30 p.m. […]
thesungazette.com
Seven indicted for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine
On Nov. 10, A federal grand jury returned a 24-count indictment today against seven defendants, charging them with drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the seven defendants, who span from Tulare to Merced county, were:. Cesar...
Woman arrested after police pursuit in Ripon
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A woman has been arrested after a police pursuit in Ripon Friday where she allegedly rammed a police car and hit another parked vehicle.Just before 11 p.m. Friday, Ripon police officers responded to a license plate reader notification of a stolen vehicle and an associated alert for evading police from another law enforcement agency. When police dispatch personnel observed the wanted vehicle on a city camera traveling east on Main Street near Wilma Avenue, an officer located it and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled, according to police. The pursuit temporarily stopped as the driver halted...
