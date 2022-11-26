Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well.
Yardbarker
What Mavericks hope to get from Kemba Walker
Walker was an All-Star every year from 2017-2020, but his left knee hasn't been healthy since he injured it early in 2020. He played just 43 games for Boston in 2020-21, and it traded him for Al Horford after the season. After a buyout, Walker signed with the Knicks, but...
Yardbarker
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
When we talk about Michael Jordan, most people will admit that there was no one more competitive than the Chicago Bulls superstars. We have heard a plethora of Jordan's competitive nature, but was Jordan a dirty player? It's something that we have never heard of. However, former New York Knicks...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision
At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, which also happened in an embarrassing fashion. The Lakers had a commanding lead in the 4th quarter but gave it up and eventually conceded a winner at the buzzer. The loss took the wind out of their sails after a run of 4 wins in 5 games and some of the criticism of the team is back in full force.
Yardbarker
Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."
Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to an absolutely pathetic loss to the Indiana Pacers after dominating their opponents for the first 40 minutes of the game. The Pacers erased a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to steal the win from the Lakers, courtesy of an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater. Lakers...
No. 19 Kentucky Creeps Past Bellarmine 60-41 in Bland Performance
Kentucky's Thanksgiving hangover extended a few extra days, as the Wildcats sleepwalked to a 60-41 win over a game Bellarmine team. It was a tale of two halves for the No. 19 Cats. 56.5 percent shooting in the second half halted a very realistic upset attempt from the Knights out of ...
Yardbarker
Notre Dame puts 5-0 home mark on line vs. No. 20 Michigan State
Before the arrival of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State and Notre Dame had gone through a major lull in terms of meeting on the basketball court. After playing regularly until 1975, the Spartans and Fighting Irish didn't play again in the regular season until 2014 (Michigan State won a meeting in the 1979 NCAA Tournament), when Notre Dame earned a one-point win during an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
Yardbarker
Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
The WNBA, for all its critics, has grown in popularity a fair bit over the years, with this past season seeing a significant improvement in the ratings. The players now have a platform through which they can make a name for themselves and a lot of them have taken advantage of it.
Yardbarker
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley On Suspension: ‘If I Could Play It Back Again, I Would Do The Exact Same Thing’
Patrick Beverley finished out his three-game suspension as he missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Beverley, of course, was suspended following his shove of Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton during last week’s game between the two teams. Following a Devin Booker...
Yardbarker
Trae Young breaks Doc Rivers Hawks franchise record in loss to Rivers’ 76ers
The Hawks have now blown three games in a row after leading by more than 11 points in each contest. There’s blame to go around in each instance, and though the new-look roster was always going to take time to build chemistry, the incredible inconsistencies have become the norm. Trying to be patient while watching the same product on the floor every night is frustrating. But there is sometimes light in the darkness. Last night against the 76ers, Trae Young passed Doc Rivers for the most 10+ assists games in Hawks history.
Yardbarker
Jose Abreu Brings More Than Just Skill To Houston
Jose Abreu is on the move. The veteran slugger is headed to the defending World Series champion Houston Astros on a three-year deal. Abreu spent the first nine seasons of his career in a Chicago White Sox uniform, earning an MVP Award, winning Rookie of the Year honors, three Silver Sluggers, and three All-Star selections.
Yardbarker
Insider believes Lions could move on from Jared Goff in 2023
While Lions quarterback Jared Goff is having his best statistical year since his Pro Bowl seasons in 2017 and 2018, QB is a position Detroit could look to upgrade next season, according to The Athletic’s Mike Sando. In a recent column, Sando dissected the quarterback futures of all 32...
Comments / 0