Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

What Mavericks hope to get from Kemba Walker

Walker was an All-Star every year from 2017-2020, but his left knee hasn't been healthy since he injured it early in 2020. He played just 43 games for Boston in 2020-21, and it traded him for Al Horford after the season. After a buyout, Walker signed with the Knicks, but...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision

At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, which also happened in an embarrassing fashion. The Lakers had a commanding lead in the 4th quarter but gave it up and eventually conceded a winner at the buzzer. The loss took the wind out of their sails after a run of 4 wins in 5 games and some of the criticism of the team is back in full force.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reacts To His 36-Point Performance Against Wizards: "I'm Capable Of Doing Anything And Everything."

Jaylen Brown is one of the premier wing players in the league, and he is well-known for being a high-level player on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to guard multiple positions and bother opposing perimeter players, and he also uses it effectively to slash to the rim as well. On top of this, he is a capable shot creator from the 3PT range and from the midrange area as well. This year, Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Notre Dame puts 5-0 home mark on line vs. No. 20 Michigan State

Before the arrival of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State and Notre Dame had gone through a major lull in terms of meeting on the basketball court. After playing regularly until 1975, the Spartans and Fighting Irish didn't play again in the regular season until 2014 (Michigan State won a meeting in the 1979 NCAA Tournament), when Notre Dame earned a one-point win during an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Trae Young breaks Doc Rivers Hawks franchise record in loss to Rivers’ 76ers

The Hawks have now blown three games in a row after leading by more than 11 points in each contest. There’s blame to go around in each instance, and though the new-look roster was always going to take time to build chemistry, the incredible inconsistencies have become the norm. Trying to be patient while watching the same product on the floor every night is frustrating. But there is sometimes light in the darkness. Last night against the 76ers, Trae Young passed Doc Rivers for the most 10+ assists games in Hawks history.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Jose Abreu Brings More Than Just Skill To Houston

Jose Abreu is on the move. The veteran slugger is headed to the defending World Series champion Houston Astros on a three-year deal. Abreu spent the first nine seasons of his career in a Chicago White Sox uniform, earning an MVP Award, winning Rookie of the Year honors, three Silver Sluggers, and three All-Star selections.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Insider believes Lions could move on from Jared Goff in 2023

While Lions quarterback Jared Goff is having his best statistical year since his Pro Bowl seasons in 2017 and 2018, QB is a position Detroit could look to upgrade next season, according to The Athletic’s Mike Sando. In a recent column, Sando dissected the quarterback futures of all 32...
DETROIT, MI

