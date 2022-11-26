Read full article on original website
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James 'Would Appreciate' Playing With The Brooklyn Nets Roster
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have been heavily criticized for their changing season, looking hot and cold depending on the day, and struggling to win consistently. These Nets were seen as the best version of this team since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined them, but once again, they've been unable to play well.
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
When we talk about Michael Jordan, most people will admit that there was no one more competitive than the Chicago Bulls superstars. We have heard a plethora of Jordan's competitive nature, but was Jordan a dirty player? It's something that we have never heard of. However, former New York Knicks...
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision
At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.
Is Suns' Deandre Ayton an All-Star? He has a chance to keep showing it in the next 5 games
Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton came to Phoenix together as part of the team’s 2018 draft class. He knows the big fella better than anyone on the squad. So when Ayton received his first Western Conference Player of the Week honor Monday, Bridges knew how much it meant to his Suns' teammate from Day 1.
Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
Trae Young breaks Doc Rivers Hawks franchise record in loss to Rivers’ 76ers
The Hawks have now blown three games in a row after leading by more than 11 points in each contest. There’s blame to go around in each instance, and though the new-look roster was always going to take time to build chemistry, the incredible inconsistencies have become the norm. Trying to be patient while watching the same product on the floor every night is frustrating. But there is sometimes light in the darkness. Last night against the 76ers, Trae Young passed Doc Rivers for the most 10+ assists games in Hawks history.
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
The WNBA, for all its critics, has grown in popularity a fair bit over the years, with this past season seeing a significant improvement in the ratings. The players now have a platform through which they can make a name for themselves and a lot of them have taken advantage of it.
LeBron James Reached Out To Zlatan Ibrahimovic By Sending Him A Jersey, But Instead Of Framing It Zlatan Signed The Jersey And Mailed It Back To Him
Los Angeles is one of the biggest and brightest cities in the United States. Evidently, it is home to many teams spread over different sports. Keeping that in mind, it's also pretty easy for the said teams to attract big names to play for that. In basketball, we have seen...
Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts inadvertently make perhaps the greatest sports picture of all-time
Love hurts, love scars. Love wounds and marks. Just ask Nazareth. You could also ask Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love and Philadelphia Eagles' MVP candidate quarterback Jalen Hurts. After Hurts' Eagles beat Love's Packers, 40-33, on Sunday Night Football, the two players tag-teamed to create perhaps one of...
Report: Astros Interested in Catcher Alfaro
The Houston Astros currently roster three catchers: Martín Maldonado, Korey Lee and Yainer Díaz. With a certified starter in Maldonado, the Astros addressed a backup in Christian Vázquez at the trade deadline, following the loss of Jason Castro to a knee injury. Neither Castro nor Vázquez appear...
Jose Abreu Brings More Than Just Skill To Houston
Jose Abreu is on the move. The veteran slugger is headed to the defending World Series champion Houston Astros on a three-year deal. Abreu spent the first nine seasons of his career in a Chicago White Sox uniform, earning an MVP Award, winning Rookie of the Year honors, three Silver Sluggers, and three All-Star selections.
Free agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger signs with new team
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
Lamar Jackson upset with reporter for pointing out anti-gay phrase in tweet
Lamar Jackson had an extremely vulgar response for a fan who criticized him after the Baltimore Ravens’ loss on Sunday, and the star quarterback is unhappy with a reporter who pointed out that his tweet contained an anti-gay phrase. Jackson did not play particularly well in Baltimore’s 28-27 loss...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
Angels GM Perry Minasian has been by far the most aggressive player in free agency thus far. Between Tyler Anderson, Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe, he has perfectly filled the gaps in this Angels roster. However, he's not done yet. Minasian has already confirmed he'll continue to look for the...
