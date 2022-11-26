ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly 'Evaluating' The Roster To Make One Big Decision

At 7-11 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to show some signs of life after a slow start. Despite their record, Anthony Davis has looked great and the Lakers have taken advantage of their easy schedule. Still, there is some internal pressure on the Lakers (and particularly GM Rob Pelinka) to make some moves and use their last remaining assets to bring back some players that can save the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Referee Tony Brothers was disciplined over Spencer Dinwiddie accusation

Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie made a troubling accusation against NBA official Tony Brothers earlier this month, and it would appear the league quietly took disciplinary action against the veteran referee. Dinwiddie was called for a technical foul during the Mavericks’ game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 4. After...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Trae Young breaks Doc Rivers Hawks franchise record in loss to Rivers’ 76ers

The Hawks have now blown three games in a row after leading by more than 11 points in each contest. There’s blame to go around in each instance, and though the new-look roster was always going to take time to build chemistry, the incredible inconsistencies have become the norm. Trying to be patient while watching the same product on the floor every night is frustrating. But there is sometimes light in the darkness. Last night against the 76ers, Trae Young passed Doc Rivers for the most 10+ assists games in Hawks history.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Interested in Catcher Alfaro

The Houston Astros currently roster three catchers: Martín Maldonado, Korey Lee and Yainer Díaz. With a certified starter in Maldonado, the Astros addressed a backup in Christian Vázquez at the trade deadline, following the loss of Jason Castro to a knee injury. Neither Castro nor Vázquez appear...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Jose Abreu Brings More Than Just Skill To Houston

Jose Abreu is on the move. The veteran slugger is headed to the defending World Series champion Houston Astros on a three-year deal. Abreu spent the first nine seasons of his career in a Chicago White Sox uniform, earning an MVP Award, winning Rookie of the Year honors, three Silver Sluggers, and three All-Star selections.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Free agent starting pitcher Mike Clevinger signs with new team

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop

Angels GM Perry Minasian has been by far the most aggressive player in free agency thus far. Between Tyler Anderson, Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe, he has perfectly filled the gaps in this Angels roster. However, he's not done yet. Minasian has already confirmed he'll continue to look for the...

