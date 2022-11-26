ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Lady Bears roll in Vegas tourney opener

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyNck_0jNxNir100

LAS VEGAS, Nev–The Missouri State Lady Bears are in Las Vegas for their Thanksgiving tournament.

The Lady Bears playing Texas San Antonio.

Missouri State out to a quick start, inside to Indya Green for the hoop, it’s 13-4 Lady Bears.

End of the first quarter, Capria Brown with the steal and beats the buzzer it’s 19-8 after one.

Second quarter, some perimeter work, Izzy Delarue with the three pointer, it’s 26-11, she led the Lady Bears with 15 points.

Third quarter more Green, off the inbounds and the triple, it’s 45-30 Lady Bears.

And Missouri State goes onto win 74-51, the Lady Bears will play Middle Tennessee Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Lady Panthers top S&T, win GLVC opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury men and women tipped off Great Lakes Valley Conference play Monday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers are ranked seventh in the current D-2 coaches poll. But Drury lost to Ashland last week in their Thanksgiving tournament. Monday night Eagan’s Lady Panthers trying to get back in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Miners win GLVC nail biter with Drury 82-79

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury men tipped off Great Lakes Valley Conference play Monday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. Chris Foster’s Panthers were trying to snap a three game losing streak against Missouri S&T. And Brock Wakefield with the shot fake, and the jumper, and the swirl, it’s 5-5. The Miners attacking the rim, Ikenna […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Blue Raiders stop Lady Bears in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev–The Missouri State Lady Bears finished their Las Vegas Invitational Saturday taking on Middle Tennessee State. And the Blue Raiders led from the start, here Paige Rocca with the elbow jumper, Lady Bears down 24-17. Rocca led Mo State with nine points. Izzy Delarue with this three, she had eight. Also with eight […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Ford’s Bears fall again in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas–The Missouri State Bears continued play in the bahamas Saturday. The Bears facing Ball State. And Missouri State had the lead until 7 minutes left in the game, Luke Bumbalough with the corner three, Cardinals up 56-53. The Bears tried to steal it late, 30 seconds left Alston Mason with the steal and the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Wolves ride big plays to Class 3 championship game

REEDS SPRING, Mo–For the first time in school history, the Reeds Spring Wolves will play for a state football championship. Reeds Spring came from behind to beat Sullivan in the Class 3 semifinals to advance to Columbia next Saturday and the title game. The Wolves were riding a six game winning streak into the action. […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
KOLR10 News

Athlete of the Week: James Dowdy

This week’s athlete of the week (11/28) is James Dowdy from Reeds Spring High School. Dowdy is a 5-foot-11 junior wide receiver and kick returner on the Wolves football team. And Dowdy continued his great season in the Class 3 state semifinals this past Saturday. Against Sullivan, Dowdy caught a 52 yard pass touchdown pass, […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
KOLR10 News

MSU flat in Bahama tourney opener

NASSAU, Bahamas–Missouri State tipped off the Baha Mar Nassau Championship tournament Friday afternoon. The Bears facing North Carolina Wilmington in the Bahamas. Big guys making noise in the first half, Donovan Clay to Dawson Carper, Carper with ten first half points. End of the first half, Kendall Moore with a corner three, it’s 29-28 Seahawks […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield nightclub still grappling with Club Q shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emotions are still running high at a Springfield nightclub following the news of a deadly shooting in Colorado. Last week, five people were killed in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Locally, staff members at Martha’s Vineyard, a club known for its drag shows, hope the violence will end. “It almost knocks […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Before I was old enough to begin school

This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The lighting of Sparkle in the Park in Carthage, Mo.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Monday evening November 28, 2022 at 6 p.m. Carthage Water and Electric will hold the lighting ceremony for Sparkle in the Park at Central Park! | MORE JLNEWS CHRISTMAS LINKS 🎄Christmas Parade List ❤️ Christmas on the Square in Bentonville 🥁 Way of Salvation Christmas Light Display at Carthage 🚂 Kansas City Southern Holiday Express in Pittsburg ...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

9,000 hens killed after latest Missouri case of avian flu

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds on six commercial farms and four […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield shoppers search for deals on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With inflation on their minds, many people across the Ozarks went on the hunt on Black Friday for the best deals. “We probably had 70 customers waiting in line this morning at five,” said Eric Moss with Springfield Academy Sports and Outdoors. Shoppers Jamie and Ashley Baker were among those who decided […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Double-death investigation underway in Lawrence County, Missouri

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Authorities are working on a double-death investigation. Sheriff Brad Delay has reported one male and one female were found dead inside a private residence about one mile west of Miller, Missouri. Neither their names nor the cause of death is being released at this time. Authorities say there is […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE.   Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy