Lady Bears roll in Vegas tourney opener
LAS VEGAS, Nev–The Missouri State Lady Bears are in Las Vegas for their Thanksgiving tournament.
The Lady Bears playing Texas San Antonio.
Missouri State out to a quick start, inside to Indya Green for the hoop, it’s 13-4 Lady Bears.
End of the first quarter, Capria Brown with the steal and beats the buzzer it’s 19-8 after one.
Second quarter, some perimeter work, Izzy Delarue with the three pointer, it’s 26-11, she led the Lady Bears with 15 points.
Third quarter more Green, off the inbounds and the triple, it’s 45-30 Lady Bears.
And Missouri State goes onto win 74-51, the Lady Bears will play Middle Tennessee Saturday.
