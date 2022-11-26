Read full article on original website
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Poland in Group C World Cup Match
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation. Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup. Messi and...
How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match
El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of elimination. The team played a scoreless draw against Poland to begin the tournament and followed that up with a 2-0 loss to Lionel Messi and Argentina on Saturday.
Argentina Vs. Mexico Sees Biggest US Viewership For Group Stage World Cup Game
A record 8.9 million viewers tuned in for Telemundo’s coverage of Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday, making it the most-watched World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history. The game, which kicked off in the primetime 2 p.m. ET spot on Saturday, shattered the previous group...
USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands
The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both Iran and the USMNT came out with 4-3-3 starting lineups. It’s been a common setup for the U.S. under Gregg Berhalter, with Carlos Quieroz running it for the second straight World Cup game after opting for a back five against England.
Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland
The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up...
Winners, Losers From England's 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Games
England defeated Wales 3-0 in Tuesday’s Group B finale and currently sits pretty at the top of the group’s leaderboard entering the next phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions’ World Cup journey began against Iran, where they dominated 6-2, bringing England off to an intimidatingly exceptional start. Next, Harry Kane & Co. faced the United States where they secured a 0-0 draw. And during their third fixture, England crushed Wales 3-0 after an exciting back-to-back-to-back three goals in the second half.
Winners, Losers From USMNT's Frantic Group B Advancement in 2022 World Cup
The United States men’s national team secured a spot in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a pivotal 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. After drawing 1-1 to Wales in the opener and following it up with a 0-0 draw to England, the U.S. needed nothing less than a win against Iran to advance.
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
Disappointment in Tehran after World Cup loss to US
Iranians had been hoping for a repeat of their 1998 World Cup victory over the United States but their 1-0 defeat in Qatar on Tuesday plunged Tehran into disappointed silence as they exited the tournament. A US goal in the 38th minute however soon put a damper on hopes of a repeat of Iran's 1998 win.
England's Harry Kane Ties David Beckham Assists at 2002 World Cup
Harry Kane became the first English player to assist three goals at a single World Cup since David Beckham in 2002, who also had three. The historic milestone by the star forward took place in the 51st minute of the Wales-England game when Kane came down on the right side with a crossover to Phil Foden for the goal.
Canelo Álvarez Threatens Lionel Messi for Allegedly Disrespecting Mexico in Locker Room Video
In one corner, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. In the other, Lionel Messi. The Argentina star may have gotten into trouble with the wrong person after moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed World Cup win against Mexico on Saturday.
Three Takeaways From USMNT's 1-0 Halftime Lead Over Iran
Forty-five minutes down, another huge 45 to go. The United States men's national team holds a 1-0 lead over Iran in its Group B finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. A win gets the USMNT into the round of 16. Any other result and the U.S. would be eliminated with Iran, England and Wales all fighting to advance.
USMNT vs. Iran 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s now all to play for on Tuesday. Following the United States men’s national team’s 0-0 draw with England and Iran’s 2-0 win over Wales on Friday, the scenario for the U.S. is as clear as ever: win or go home.
