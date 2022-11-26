Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win
– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
WWE Survivor Series 2022 Post-Show Press Conference Livestream
– The main card is over, and now it’s time for the press conference. You can check out the livestream for tonight’s post-show press conference for WWE Survivor Series 2022 right here:
The Undertaker Shares Photo With Stephanie McMahon From WWE Survivor Series
– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show. He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations...
Hall’s Survivor Series 2022 Review
Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Wade Barrett. It’s time for WarGames and no that still doesn’t feel right to say. We have a men’s and women’s version of the match here and that should make for a great core of the show. There are only five matches on the card but double WarGames is probably enough to carry things, especially with the Bloodline vs. Team Drew McIntyre as the likely headliner. Let’s get to it.
WWE To Hold Two-Day Tryout at IMG Academy This Week
Sports Illustrated reports that WWE will hold tryouts at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida this Wednesday and Thursday. The company is attempting to recruit more former college athletes, and this is part of that plan. The tryout will include between 30-35 athletes. WWE head of talent operations and strategy...
Roman Reigns Reportedly ‘Very Heated’ After Spot During Survivor Series Match
Fightful Select reports that Roman Reigns was said to be ‘very heated’ following a spot during the Survivor Series main event. Reigns, along with the Bloodline, took part in a Wargames match against the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens. The Bloodline would eventually win the match.
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More
WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
Paul Heyman Explains Sami Zayn’s Importance to The Bloodline, Kevin Owens’ Disloyalty
– Speaking at last night’s post-show press conference for WWE Survivor Series 2022, The Bloodline wise man Paul Heyman discussed Sami Zayn’s dynamic within the group. Below are some highlights:. Paul Heyman on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline: “The dichotomy that he has with...
Ten Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:. * Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey & Yabo. * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto.
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146 Results: Sanity Reunites
PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 146 event, “They Think It’s All Over”, last night at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. The show featured a mini-Sanity reunion, as Big Damo and Axel Tischer teamed up. The two were part of the WWE group as Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. Here are results, via the official website:
Possible Spoiler On NXT Wrestler At Tonight’s WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that a wrestler from the WWE NXT roster is set for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia. According to the report, Zoey Stark is set to be at the show. Stark recently turned heel on NXT, ending her tag team with Nikkita Lyons.
Backstage Notes on WWE Survivor Series, More Press Conferences Planned
– Fightful Select has some additional backstage notes for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. According to the report, Hit Row was brought to Boston for the event, while they weren’t booked for the show. As noted, WWE streamed another live post-show press conference for the event....
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 11.28.22
We’re done with Survivor Series and that means it is time to start the very long road to the Royal Rumble. That could include quite a few things, but we are almost guaranteed some kind of fallout from Sami Zayn officially declaring his allegiance to the Bloodline. Other than that, a lot of the show is wide open so let’s get to it.
Dexter Lumis Beats The Miz, Earns Contract On WWE Raw
Dexter Lumis has earned his WWE contract with a win over The Miz on this week’s Raw. Lumis beat Miz on tonight’s show after weeks of feuding with the A-Lister, earning his way back onto the WWE roster. Lumis also got the money that Miz owed him for pretending to stalk Miz, which he proceeded to give out to children at ringside.
Bobby Fish Shares Instagram Post on The Bloodline Similarities to Undisputed Era
– In a post on his Instagram, Bobby Fish seemed to notice some similarities between The Bloodline standing tall together after winning WarGames last Saturday at WWE Survivor Series and The Undisputed Era in NXT. Fish wrote in the caption, “Imitation.. the sincerest form of flattery!”
WWE News: Austin Theory Reacts To US Title Win At Survivor Series, Top 10 Matt Riddle Moments
– Austin Theory is now a two-time US Champion, and he reacted to his title win from Survivor Series after the show. Theory posted to his Twitter account as you can see below, and talked about his win in a WWE Digital Exclusive video:. “2x #alldayaustintheory #thenow #survivorseries”. – The...
Ronda Rousey Reportedly Requested Brian Kendrick for WWE Survivor Series
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick was backstage at WWE Survivor Series over the weekend and helped produce the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Kendrick helped Jason Jordan produce the match. Dave Meltzer provided more details on Kendrick working the event on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” talked about the infamous Black Scorpion angle in 1990 WCW. Arn talked about what he thought about it, Ole Anderson doing the voice, why Jim Herd wanted to do it, and who Arn would have picked for the Black Scorpion if he had a say. Check out the highlights below:
DAZN To Broadcast Prime Time Wrestling Events Through End of 2023
DAZN has announced a new deal in which they will broadcast events from Prime Time Wrestling through the end of 2023. The press release reads:. DAZN AGREES NON-EXCLUSIVE DEAL TO BROADCAST PRIME TIME WRESTLING EVENTS GLOBALLY UNTIL END OF 2023, ADDING TO THE GLOBAL PLATFORM’S GROWING FIGHT SPORTS PORTFOLIO.
