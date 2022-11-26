Read full article on original website
Des Plaines crash: 2 pedestrians killed after driver loses control, crashes into building
Police say the driver of that SUV somehow left the roadway and hit two people who later died.
WSPY NEWS
Two killed, six hurt in three-vehicle crash near Genoa Monday
Two people were killed and six others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Route 23 north of Ellen Drive near Genoa Monday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says one person was treated and released on scene and five more people were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb for treatment. Two people were declared dead at the scene.
WIFR
2 dead, 5 hurt in three-car crash near Genoa
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - A devastating crash just outside of Genoa killed two people and sent five to the hospital. Crews responded just before 8 a.m. Monday to IL-23 just north of Ellen Drive. According to first responders, a 49-year-old man driving southbound on IL-23 crossed the center line, hitting...
fox32chicago.com
Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials
BEACH PARK, Ill. - An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park. Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive. Upon...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Injured in Two Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday November 22 just after 3:00 pm, Ogle County Deputies responded to IL Route 251 and Big Mound Road in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation Deputies learned that a passenger car, driven by 19 yr. old Tyree Simmons of Rochelle, was traveling northbound on IL Rte. 251 and had stopped at the Big Mound intersection and was waiting to turn.
wlip.com
Lake County Law Enforcement Looking for Suspect Who Rammed Squad Vehicle, Escaped Near Waukegan
(Spring Grove, IL) Authorities around Lake County are seeking a suspect after a weekend police chase. The incident kicked off just after midnight on Saturday when Spring Grove Police spotted a pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Officials attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver rammed a squad car and took off at a high rate of speed. The chase ended in Waukegan when the pickup was rendered inoperable by law enforcement…but the suspect was able to flee on foot and has yet to be found. That suspect has not been named. Spring Grove Police are leading the ongoing investigation.
Man killed in Waukegan crash in north suburbs, police say
Police said the speed at which the car was traveling appears to be a major factor in the crash, but did not immediately provide further information about the incident.
Massive brush fire breaks out in far northwest suburb, destroying nearly 80 acres of land
A weekend brush fire destroyed nearly 80 acres of land in far northwest suburban Johnsburg, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said. Crews responded to a home on Buchanan Road near Richmond Road on Saturday, at about 11:40 a.m.
Poland-bound flight with 300 soldiers on board makes emergency landing at O'Hare
The soldiers were part of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat team and were heading to Poland to assist NATO troops.
Woman Dies After Motorcycle Hits Pothole on Near South Side
A woman died after her motorcycle hit a pothole on the Near South Side Monday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman, 54, was driving west in the 2000 block of South Archer Avenue about 5 p.m. when she was thrown from the motorcycle and hit her head, police said.
WIFR
Two victims named in Genoa crash
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Both victims who died Monday in a three-car crash have been identified by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. Herminio Rodriguez-Garcial, 38, of DeKalb and Juan Aguado-Correa, 37, of DeKalb were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Genoa. DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies say...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘I thought I would make it’: The strange psychology behind the crashes at a covered bridge in Illinois
CHICAGO — When motorists travel along Robert Parker Coffin Road in north suburban Long Grove, they become subjects in a fascinating psychological test. Before them sits a charming covered bridge that would fit right into a Robert James Waller novel. The only difference is the large yellow sign affixed to the wood that reads “8-foot-6,” a height significantly shorter than the average school bus or box truck.
fox32chicago.com
2 killed when run over by vehicle in Des Plaines identified
DES PLAINES, Illinois - A suburban father and a daughter were run over and killed by a car in Des Plaines on Sunday. Des Plaines police said they were walking to their vehicle along Northwest Highway when a 2007 Honda Utility swerved off the road, hit them, and hit a building.
Inbound Rock Island Metra Train Strikes Vehicle in Midlothian; Delays Expected
Delays are expected and passengers are being relocated after an inbound Metra train traveling from Rock Island to Chicago struck a vehicle, authorities said early Tuesday. According to officials, Metra Train #400 traveling from Rock Island to LaSalle Street Station at 5:32 a.m. stopped near Midlothian "due to a vehicle being struck by the train." Shortly after the incident, Metra tweeted that both inbound and outbound trains near Midlothian had been halted, and "extensive delays are anticipated."
wjol.com
Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns
File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
evergreenpark-ill.com
Police Department Alert
Effective Tuesday, November 29 at 9:00AM, the Oak Lawn Regional Communication Center is scheduled to enable an auto attendant for all non-emergency dispatch numbers. This means, if you contact the non-emergency number during an emergency situation, you will be transferred to an automated attendant, delaying the response from emergency personnel. The Evergreen Park Police Department would like to remind you to Dial 911 in case of any emergency or if an Officer is needed to respond.
Police: Sycamore driver arrested after DUI crash
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was taken into custody after they crashed their car into a ditch near a local elementary school. DeKalb County Deputies responded to the intersection of Plank and Lindgren Roads around 9:46 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. They found that a 2014 black Jeep Grand Cherokee had driven […]
Woman found shot dead in Waukegan street
WAUKEGAN, Illinois - A woman was found shot dead in a Waukegan street on Sunday. Waukegan Police said that the victim, who was in her 30's, was found on May Street around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Her name has not been released. Police found...
Two Teens, 13 and 16 Years Old, Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Morgan Park
Two teenagers were shot Saturday evening while sitting inside a vehicle parked on a street in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:50 p.m. in the 11300 block of South May Street. The victims, 13 and 16 years old, were inside the vehicle when an unknown offender approached, produced a gun and fired shots at both victims, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man facing DUI and gun charges after traffic stop
An Aurora man is being charged with DUI and violation of the concealed carry act. Kendall County deputies pulled over 25-year-old Jorge Salas for alleged speeding in the area of Orchard Road and Lewis Street on Sunday. Salas was taken into custody and booked into the Kendall County Jail in...
