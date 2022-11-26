Read full article on original website
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in ArkansasDiana RusBoone County, AR
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Related
KYTV
Ozarks firefighters share how to be festive without the fire hazard
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas season is here. Decorations make the season bright, but many hazards come with the holiday. Firefighters want you to remember a few tips when decking the halls. First, keep candles away from anything that could burn. Half of home decoration fires start with candles....
bransontrilakesnews.com
Adventure Cave Tours partners with Southern Stone Fire District
A Stone County adventure experience business gives local firefighters a unique training opportunity. The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District and Rescue Team have partnered with Adventure Cave Tours for training in caves, while giving the business a chance to have firefighters and rescuers to evaluate tour safety protocols. The Stone County Fire Department and Rescue Team participated in training on Sunday, Oct. 16, to make sure Adventure Cave Tours, located at 423 Fairy Cave Lane, is as safe as possible.
KYTV
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Cora Shelton
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Meet Children’s Miracle Network Hospital child Cora Shelton. “Cora is totally a child that walks to the beat of her own drum,” says her mom Brittany. And though she’s little– she’s far from shy. She’s a girl who knows what she likes.
KYTV
Watching for avian flu this bird hunting season
Man accused of running over Springfield Police Department officer appears before judge Monday. Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Firefighters explains challenges in recovery of 2 kayakers at Lake of the Ozarks. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of...
KYTV
New technology comes to Stone County Emergency Services 911 center
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A first of its kind in Missouri life-saving technology is now in Stone County. Dispatchers at the Stone County Emergency Services center are able to communicate with you in a whole new way using the Prepared Live program. “By doing videos or pictures we’re able...
KYTV
Queen of Clean: DIY linen fragrance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance. 1. It’s lovely to slip into bed with a soft restful fragrance surrounding you. It’s a lovely surprise for guests in the guest room. 2. Linen sprays are expensive,...
KYTV
Tracking big weather swings this week
Springfield Public Schools leaders want parents’ input in the 2023-2024 school year calendar. Keep your sheets and pillowcases smelling fresh. The Queen of Clean shares this natural fragrance.
ksgf.com
Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drying out & staying cool today
Long stretch of road in Nixa to close this week for major road extension project. Nixa residents will need to find an alternate route leaving their neighborhoods this week due to the closure of Norton Rd. Cornholers around the Ozarks compete to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots.
Avian flu reported in Missouri poultry flock; 9,000 hens killed
Federal officials have confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a chicken flock from southwest Missouri.
KYTV
9,000 hens killed in Webster County after latest Missouri case of avian flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri agriculture officials say nearly 9,000 laying hens were killed after confirmed cases of bird flu were found on a farm in Webster County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture said in a news release that it is the 11th case of bird flu found in the state this year. Agriculture officials say the disease does not carry a health risk for humans. State and federal officials are conducting additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Born premature with plenty of spirit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Easton Washam is your typical four year old. He goes to preschool and he’s learning how to be a 5th generation farmer on his family’s farm. There was a time when his parents, Derek and Brittany, didn’t know if he’d grow up to be like other kids.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
KYTV
On Your Side: How to check a charity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Giving Tuesday is when you’re asked to give back and donate to your favorite causes. Do your homework before you open your wallet. It just takes a few seconds to check a charity. Make sure it’s real and legit. Use websites like the Better Business...
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Hanson family shares their story
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When Myia Hanson found out she was pregnant with Anailyn, they were told that their baby probably wouldn’t survive. Myia’s water broke early and she was sent to the PICU at COX Health for 16 days. She stayed there until the medical team noticed complications from a hemorrhage. They did the ultrasound and told the Hanson’s that their baby was lifeless.
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals help Lozano family
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During Miracle Week we shared the story of the Lozano family. Present day, Phoenix keeps his parents, Juan and Courtney Lozano busy. between his doctor appointments are his feeding and medicine schedules that the family follows to keep Phoenix healthy. Courtney was admitted to the hospital...
