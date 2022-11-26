ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts traffic

A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday when her car was crushed between two trucks and burst into flames, according to authorities. Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts …. A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabs, bites victim in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man stabbed and bit another man after an argument inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Sunday. The victim, 19, had a verbal dispute with the attacker inside the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., officials said. The argument escalated. The attacker stabbed the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Customers work to save East Village candy store

Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it's owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution. Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it's owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park

Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally

An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC subway crime

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Man shot and killed in Staten Island

A man was fatally shot on Staten Island Monday evening — and police are searching for two possible gunmen, authorities said. The victim, 53, was blasted in the chest at about 5:30 p.m. on Broad Street near Cedar Street in Stapleton, the NYPD said. The man was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center and pronounced dead at about 6:50 p.m., police said. No arrests have been made, and police are searching for one male wearing all black and another male wearing a red jacket, authorities said. The pair fled toward the back of another property on Broad Street, according to the NYPD. It’s unclear if one or both suspects fired at the victim and the investigation is ongoing, police said. The identification of the victim was not released pending family notification.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Casino plan under discussion for Coney Island

A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area. A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their […]
MANHATTAN, NY

