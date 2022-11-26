Read full article on original website
pix11.com
Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts traffic
A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday when her car was crushed between two trucks and burst into flames, according to authorities. Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts …. A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross...
12 people injured in fire at NYCHA housing complex in the Bronx: FDNY
Firefighters jumped into action after a fire broke out at a NYCHA housing complex in the Bronx Monday night.
Man stabs, bites victim in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man stabbed and bit another man after an argument inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Sunday. The victim, 19, had a verbal dispute with the attacker inside the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., officials said. The argument escalated. The attacker stabbed the […]
pix11.com
Customers work to save East Village candy store
Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it's owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution. Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it's owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution.
Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park
Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
NYPD releases pics of suspect wanted in summer shooting at Brooklyn Bridge Park
Police on Monday released images of a suspect wanted for shooting a man in Brooklyn Bridge Park back in August.
Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally
An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
NYPD: Man, 68, stabbed on Staten Island; person taken in for questioning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 68-year-old man was slashed on Monday afternoon in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The senior was stabbed in the back inside 168 Brabant St. around 12:25 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by...
fox5ny.com
NYC subway crime
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have deployed more uniformed officers to subway cars and platforms in efforts to crack down on subway crime. However, felony transit crimes have jumped by nearly 40% this year compared to last year.
Man shot and killed in Staten Island
A man was fatally shot on Staten Island Monday evening — and police are searching for two possible gunmen, authorities said. The victim, 53, was blasted in the chest at about 5:30 p.m. on Broad Street near Cedar Street in Stapleton, the NYPD said. The man was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center and pronounced dead at about 6:50 p.m., police said. No arrests have been made, and police are searching for one male wearing all black and another male wearing a red jacket, authorities said. The pair fled toward the back of another property on Broad Street, according to the NYPD. It’s unclear if one or both suspects fired at the victim and the investigation is ongoing, police said. The identification of the victim was not released pending family notification.
NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
pix11.com
Casino plan under discussion for Coney Island
A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area. A developer wants to bring a casino to Coney Island saying a Brooklyn casino would spark local economic development and add jobs to the area.
NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
Mom in custody in death of 2 kids in Bronx paced outside with hands on her head: witness
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Before she was taken into custody for observation in connection with the deaths of her 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy, a mom paced outside, a witness said. Francis Pimentel spotted the woman on Saturday night on Echo Place in the Bronx. Pimentel demonstrated the way she walked, placing his hands […]
pix11.com
‘Two Blind Brothers’ host their first NYC pop-up, ‘Shop Blind’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bradford and Bryan Manning, of Two Blind Brothers, are encouraging customers to “shop blind” at their pop-up shop, in an effort to raise money to cure blindness. Alex Lee visited their immersive Manhattan pop-up Tuesday to showcase it for New York Living. Watch...
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in Bronx
BRONX - Mom was the monster who stabbed her young children to death and hid their bodies in the bathtub, cops say. Police have charged the mother of the Bronx sons stabbed to death with multiple counts of murder.
Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their […]
NYPD: Man shot and killed in Harlem, suspects spotted running
NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Harlem. It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near West 141st Street and Broadway. Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, where he died. Investigators said multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. So far, no arrests.
