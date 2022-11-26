Little Rock Capital Hotel gains its Christmas sparkle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tis the season for holiday decorating.

At the Capital Hotel, floral and decoration experts from Tipton and Hurst are putting the finishing touches on the Christmas decorations in the lobby of the historic downtown Little Rock landmark.

“We’re open to the public, we’re the front porch of little rock, and we want people to come in and enjoy,” General Manager Greg Pirkle said.

This is the first full display since it was scaled back for the pandemic.

The official lighting will be held next Tuesday, complete with a visit from Santa Claus.

