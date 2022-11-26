ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Capital Hotel gains its Christmas sparkle

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ng2X9_0jNxMKyK00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tis the season for holiday decorating.

At the Capital Hotel, floral and decoration experts from Tipton and Hurst are putting the finishing touches on the Christmas decorations in the lobby of the historic downtown Little Rock landmark.

“We’re open to the public, we’re the front porch of little rock, and we want people to come in and enjoy,” General Manager Greg Pirkle said.

Searcy ushers in the holiday season with lighting ceremony

This is the first full display since it was scaled back for the pandemic.

The official lighting will be held next Tuesday, complete with a visit from Santa Claus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotsprings.org

Fordyce Bathhouse Museum | Check It Out! Hot Springs, Arkansas

Take a step back in time at the Fordyce Bathhouse Museum in this episode of 'Check It Out!' Located on Historic Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs National Park. The Fordyce Bathhouse was originally opened in 1915 as the largest and most opulent Bathhouse option of its day! A visit to the museum as it is today, gives you a glimpse at the bathing industry that has attracted visitors to these thermal waters for over a century! Kids will enjoy collecting a junior ranger badge and activity book with a Hot Springs National Park ranger! Fun, educational... and best of all FREE!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Central Arkansas saw an increased demand for plumbers over the weekend as many faced clogging issues for Thanksgiving

Little Rock, Arkansas – As some face problems and unexpected expenses during the holiday season, others are hoping for a benefit from their issues. Plumbers across central Arkansas said they had a lot of work after Thanksgiving due to the increased number of calls about clogged drains. Plumbers are used to receiving phone calls about items being clogged, but they report that this weekend they received a far higher number of such calls than normal.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Conway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Someone in Conway is celebrating winning $1 million from a Powerball ticket after Saturday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway and was the only $1 million winning ticket sold on that Saturday's drawing. The...
CONWAY, AR
mdmh-conway.com

A father in Central Arkansas awakens after being declared dead

Little Rock, Arkansas – A family in central Arkansas has many reasons to be grateful this holiday season when their father awoke after being declared dead. Diana Decker, who wears a chain around her neck, grips a ring a little tighter than usual since she is aware that a few days ago, she may have lost it forever.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Million dollar Powerball lottery ticket sold in Arkansas

Little Rock, AR, USA — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery released Monday that Saturday's drawing of the Powerball lottery jackpot netted one winning ticket in Arkansas. The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at the Kum & Go at 1775 Old Morrilton Highway in Conway. It was the only $1 million dollar ticket sold in the United States for Saturday's drawing, a release stated.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Beautiful today, but tomorrow will see storms

It’s a nice day. With sunshine temperatures are warming into the 60s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 64°. The weather will turn a little sour tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible any time during the day, but in the late afternoon and evening hours the eastern half of the state will have a chance of severe storms including a threat for tornadoes. Those storms are most likely going to form between 3 PM and 6 PM.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy