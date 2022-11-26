ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Christmas season kicks off with Dasher’s Light Show in Newark

By Steve Kuzj, Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P52G3_0jNxMFYh00

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — It’s time to turn on one of the most beautiful holiday light displays in the country. Friday marked the beginning of the Christmas season in Newark with Dasher’s Light Show.

PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more in the video player, and for more holiday events, visit PIX11’s holiday guide .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Christmas comes alive with poinsettias at NJ greenhouse

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. – In a sea of red, with patches of white and green, one Hunterdon County greenhouse is looking like Christmas. At Hionis Greenhouse, more than a quarter of a million poinsettias await their home this holiday season. “You know, without poinsettias, I don’t think you can celebrate the right way,” said Tim […]
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

New York City settles into the holiday spirit

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People across New York City are getting into the holiday spirit. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more on this story in the video player. For even more holiday events around New York City, check out PIX11’s holiday event guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Travel delays hit as heavy rain caps off Thanksgiving weekend

NEWARK, N.J. -- The post-Thanksgiving holiday travel for many has been anything but smooth sailing.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Sunday, countless flights in and out of the Tri-State Area were delayed because of the rain -- and driving hasn't been that much better.The exhaustion was seen on people's faces at Newark Liberty International Airport. Getting home is the part of the holiday travel so many dread -- the long lines, the delays, and, yes, a lot of it is to be expected, but that doesn't make it any easier."We're tired. We're ready to go home," one traveler said.By the time he...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Local small businesses kick off giving season this Giving Tuesday

New York (PIX11) –  As the giving season begins, it’s important to highlight small local businesses that give with purpose. Pamela Pekerman, entrepreneur and founder of Hustle Like A Mom, joined PIX11 Morning News on Giving Tuesday to shine a light on some local mompreneurs who are using their brands to give back. Watch the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesource.com

New York Hip Hop Legends Take The Stage To “Stop The Violence”

Busta Rhymes, Funk Master Flex, Raekwon and The Lox headlined the “Legacy of Hip Hop -Stop the Violence” Concert which took place on Saturday in Staten Island’s St. George Theatre. The concert was put on by the K Woods Foundation and the Waterteam seeking to put an end to the violence in the community following the recent rise in crime.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Champagne is a must at the Champers Social Club in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Everything at the Champers Social Club is elevated by the champagne. The Manhattan brunch spot serves elegant dishes like duck, quiche, salmon toast, and yogurt with figs. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole got to sample the dishes during a recent visit to the Crosby Street spot. Watch her full report in the video […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Customers work to save iconic East Village candy store

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it’s owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution.  He opened the store in 1974. As the 50th anniversary approaches, they’re celebrating a greater milestone. Alvarez turns 90 years […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Chopper noise over NYC frustrates residents

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The constant buzzing of helicopter traffic over New York is getting in the way of the holiday spirit. Complaints about chopper noise flooded the city’s emergency phone lines during Thanksgiving. A City Council committee met to discuss the matter Tuesday about the issue that’s been hovering over the five boroughs for years. Many want to end non-essential flights and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy