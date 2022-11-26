ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Crunch winning streak snapped by Providence

By Mario Sacco
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSi4Y_0jNxLprI00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Providence Bruins, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss ends a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 7-7-1-2 on the season.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 35-of-39 shots, while Keith Kinkaid earned the win stopping 38-of-41 between the pipes for the Bruins.

The Syracuse power play was successful on 1-of-2 chances with the penalty kill going 4-for-5.

The Crunch opened scoring just 6:16 into the game with a goal right off the face off. After Jack Finley took the draw, Daniel Walcott grabbed the puck at the face off dot, turned around and fired it in.

The Bruins responded with back-to-back goals to steal the lead. They tied the game at 13:34 when Michael Callahan sent in a wrister from the high slot. Just 1:17 later, the Bruins converted on the power play. Luke Toporowski fed Samuel Asselin for a one-timer from the right circle.

Syracuse added another one with 3:22 remaining in the first period. Kinkaid made a series of saves, but after a battle in the crease, Gemel Smith eventually shoved the puck across the goal line.

The Crunch regained their lead with the only second-period goal. At the 12:33 mark, Darren Raddysh grabbed the puck along the right-wing boards, skated down towards the goal line and snuck a shot just under the crossbar from a hard angle.

Providence went back on top with another pair of goals early in the third period. Lagace made the save on Callahan’s left-wing shot, but Justin Brazeau was able to chip in the rebound. Just 1:28 later, Oskar Steen skated the puck down the slot before passing to his left for Toporowski to score. With 1:26 remaining in the game, Brazeau hit the empty net for his second of the night to lock in the Providence victory.

The Crunch and Bruins rematch in Syracuse tomorrow night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch tops Marlies for fifth straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch downed the Toronto Marlies, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a five-game winning streak and advance to 7-6-1-2 on the season. Syracuse also picked up their first win in a six-game season series against Toronto. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. against the Bryant Bulldogs inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

High school hockey season facing uncertainty

Update Monday 11-22-22 — Section III has rejected the latest proposal submitted by hockey officials. In the response, the officials said they would work in 3-man vs. 2-man shifts. Since the proposal was denied, there is still no resolution. A representative for Section III says that as of Monday afternoon, 30 refs have walked away, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Deadly tractor trailer rollover in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A deadly tractor trailer rollover crash happened on State Route 37 just north of the hamlet of Redwood in the town of Alexandria, in Jefferson County, according to State Police. New York State Police, Redwood Fire Department and Alexandria Bay Fire Department, and Ambulance arrived at the scene around 5:53 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse man and leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 15 years

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 49-year-old Eric F. Jackson of Syracuse was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine in Onondaga County and other places in Central New York, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, November 22, Jackson, also known as “The Mexican,” or […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

30-year-old found with gunshot wound to face in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face on Tuesday, November 22 around 2:23 p.m. according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say they responded to the 500 block of S. Salina Street for a shooting with injuries call. Once they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mintz ejected; Syracuse upset by Bryant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Bryant’s Sherif Gross-Bullock took an inbounds pass the length of the court and saw his last-second shot in the lane bounce off the rim and in to give the visitors a 73-72 triumph against Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 while the Orange fell to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Crunch falls in overtime to Bruins

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to earn a point, but fell in overtime to the Providence Bruins, 6-5, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch went 0-1-1-0 in the weekend series against the Bruins and move to 7-7-2-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 25-of-31 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eight-year-old girl dead in Town of Clay house fire

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old girl is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that an adult man is […]
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Dyaisha Fair sparks Syracuse to blowout win over Bucknell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse women’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by blowing out Bucknell on Friday night 65-48. Dyaisha Fair scored 16 of her game-high 25 points in the second quarter, helping the Orange to the win over the Bison. Teisha Hyman chipped in 15 points for […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SYR Reading Runway unveiled at Syracuse Hancock

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library unveiled the SYR Reading Runway, a children’s library located at the airport. Christian Zabriskie, executive director for the Onondaga County Public Library, said they’ve been planning this for a while. “This is a library but you get to keep the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Truck ‘scrapes’ by Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a close call for the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge after a truck scraped by…literally. 911 Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a truck somehow scraped through, leaving behind some pieces on Tuesday, November 22 at 5:53 p.m. Traffic briefly stopped while an officer picked up those pieces in the road. No […]
SALINA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy