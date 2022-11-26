ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

Denied a Big 12 title game berth, Alamo Bowl is likely final destination for Texas in 2022

With No. 12 Kansas State securing a berth in the Big 12 title game against fourth-ranked TCU thanks to the Wildcats’ 47-27 win over Kansas on Saturday, Texas' postseason outlook has come into focus. Friday’s 38-27 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale will be the 23rd-ranked Longhorns’ last outing until a to-be-determined bowl game, which is all but guaranteed to be the Alamo Bowl.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

TCU rises to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll

TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released

The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
FORT WORTH, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
SAN ANGELO, TX
papercitymag.com

Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown

Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
FORT WORTH, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Former Iranian national team player from North Texas weighs in on World Cup matchup, controversies

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — Hassan Nazari was five years old in Iran when he first kicked a ball. He realizes that early moment would completely change the trajectory of his life. Nazari is the founder of the Dallas Texans, a youth soccer club that has been in existence since 1993. But, before that, he was one of the youngest Iranians to sign a professional contract at 16 years old. He would go on to play on the national team for the 1976 Olympics and 1978 World Cup.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Restaurant Explores Its Heritage

North Texas is a melting pot of cultures and traditions. This is understood well by one restaurateur whose establishment sits atop a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards. She is always glad to share her heritage over a meal while searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Another ex-Ticket personality has joined Mike Rhyner and 'The Freak'

DALLAS — The North Texas sports radio market couldn't go long without another big change. Danny Balis, the former longtime producer of "The Hardline" on KTCK's "The Ticket", has joined "The Freak," the upstart talk format featuring ex-Ticket legend Mike Rhyner. Balis is joining Rhyner's "The Downbeat" afternoon drive...
DALLAS, TX
