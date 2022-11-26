Read full article on original website
Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years AgoFatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their OwnStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Buddhist Temples Being Targeted by Criminal Ring Requesting FBI AssistanceLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
WFAA
What's a Hypnotoad? TCU's unofficial mascot is still undefeated
FORT WORTH, Texas — If you watch more than a few minutes of a TCU football game - and especially if you watch College Gameday on Saturday in Arlington - you'll see a sign or two featuring a funny, slightly demonic-looking frog. No, TCU hasn't had a logo change.
Denied a Big 12 title game berth, Alamo Bowl is likely final destination for Texas in 2022
With No. 12 Kansas State securing a berth in the Big 12 title game against fourth-ranked TCU thanks to the Wildcats’ 47-27 win over Kansas on Saturday, Texas' postseason outlook has come into focus. Friday’s 38-27 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale will be the 23rd-ranked Longhorns’ last outing until a to-be-determined bowl game, which is all but guaranteed to be the Alamo Bowl.
247Sports
TCU rises to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
WFAA
Home prices have plunged by $100,000+ since spring in Frisco, Plano, Irving, comparisons show
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Median home prices are down $152,000 in Frisco, $115,000 in Plano, and $110,000 in Irving from their springtime highs, according to a city-by-city analysis. Median prices for single-family houses are down $90,000 in McKinney,...
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released
The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie names his Heisman Trophy favorite heading into conference championship weekend
Matt Barrie dove into how the Heisman Trophy race is shaking out with Week 13 in the books. And in his mind, there’s 2 frontrunners: USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan. In USC’s 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday, Williams was 18-of-22 passing for 232...
Metallica to make only Texas stop of latest world tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — If you're a Metallica fan, there's "One" thing you need to do this week!. The legendary heavy metal band is getting set for their latest world tour -- and their only stop in Texas will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Dubbed a "No Repeat Weekend,"...
Here are the most congested roadways in North Texas, according to report
DALLAS — If you've been stuck in traffic anywhere in the Metroplex, you won't be shocked to learn that several roadways in North Texas are considered the most congested in the state. According to a new study from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute Mobility Division, four road sections in...
dmagazine.com
Fort Worth Star-Telegram Reporters Began Their Strike Monday. The Company Is Now Listing Their Jobs.
The unionized newsroom at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram began an open-ended strike Monday. By 3 p.m., parent company McClatchy had locked reporters out of their emails and laptops and declared them ineligible for healthcare benefits by taking an “unpaid leave.” The company also began listing those workers’ jobs.
San Angelo LIVE!
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
papercitymag.com
Entrepreneur Dynamo Runs America’s No. 1 Ranch Water Brand Out of Fort Worth — The True Texas Tale of Lone River and Katie Beal Brown
Katie Beal Brown is still using the classic Ranch Water to better describe where she came from in West Texas. Katie Beal Brown largely grew up in West Texas, hails from Midland and her family’s ranch still owns a range in Fort Davis. This through and through Texan is the founder of the No. 1 selling hard seltzer brand in the state of Texas. Her Lone River Ranch Water is starting to have a national moment too, expanding the mystique of West Texas and the simplicity of its classic cocktail.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Former Iranian national team player from North Texas weighs in on World Cup matchup, controversies
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — Hassan Nazari was five years old in Iran when he first kicked a ball. He realizes that early moment would completely change the trajectory of his life. Nazari is the founder of the Dallas Texans, a youth soccer club that has been in existence since 1993. But, before that, he was one of the youngest Iranians to sign a professional contract at 16 years old. He would go on to play on the national team for the 1976 Olympics and 1978 World Cup.
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their Own
Melissa HighsmithPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) It has been more than 50 years since a woman was kidnapped by her babysitter in Texas. Now, her family says they tracked her down with no help from anything other than a DNA test.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
What to know about incoming cold front Tuesday night in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another cold front set to impact North Texas as November is winding down to an abrupt halt and December is about to start bringing the holiday season to the absolute forefront. Tuesday will prove to be a warm day according to the National Weather...
WFAA
'Line up for Lina': Benefit dinner tonight for Texas officer shot during training
Ofc. Mino of Sansom Park was shot in the face early November during a police training exercise in Fort Worth.
dallasexpress.com
Local Restaurant Explores Its Heritage
North Texas is a melting pot of cultures and traditions. This is understood well by one restaurateur whose establishment sits atop a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards. She is always glad to share her heritage over a meal while searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
Another ex-Ticket personality has joined Mike Rhyner and 'The Freak'
DALLAS — The North Texas sports radio market couldn't go long without another big change. Danny Balis, the former longtime producer of "The Hardline" on KTCK's "The Ticket", has joined "The Freak," the upstart talk format featuring ex-Ticket legend Mike Rhyner. Balis is joining Rhyner's "The Downbeat" afternoon drive...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram journalists on strike over labor practices by parent company
FORT WORTH, Texas — Journalists with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram have gone on strike over alleged unfair labor practices by the newspaper's parent company. A group of unionized workers at the newspaper called the Fort Worth NewsGuild announced the strike on Monday, citing that parent company McClatchy was "refusing to bargain in good faith" over a new contract.
WFAA
