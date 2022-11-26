ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Whiteland police: Teenager found

WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department is alerting the public about a missing teenager. Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway on November 28. Braylon is 5’11” and 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt. According to...
WHITELAND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Witnesses claim domestic disturbance led to deadly shooting in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — One man is dead following a domestic-related shooting in Cumberland. Around 1:30 Tuesday morning, neighbors at the Elmtree Park Apartments awoke to the sound of a violent argument. “I heard them knocking saying, ‘Come unlock the door. Come outside’,” neighbor Nikki Falconer said. “That’s what I...
CUMBERLAND, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after domestic disturbance in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A domestic disturbance turned deadly in Cumberland overnight Tuesday. Cumberland police responded to the disturbance around 1:30 a.m. at the Elmtree Park Apartments on Elmtree Park Way. That’s near 10th Street and N. German Church Road. One male had been shot. Investigators said a domestic...
CUMBERLAND, IN
WISH-TV

Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man near a homeless camp along the White River during a robbery. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Fowler man arrested for reckless homicide in deadly shooting of Hope man

HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old from Fowler is in the Bartholomew County Jail, arrested for the deadly shooting of another 18-year-old in Hope Saturday night. According to the sheriff's office, Jesse W. Bragg was shot in the chest inside a house on Elm Street in Hope. Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOPE, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana

HOPE, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jesse Bragg suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOPE, IN
WIBC.com

Greenwood Man Embezzles $14 Million

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man from Greenwood is finally behind bars after stealing $14 million from his job. Daniel Fruits, 47-years-old, was sentenced to six years in prison after using the money to buy countless, expensive goods and services and still was charged with more fraud after being arrested two years ago.
GREENWOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy