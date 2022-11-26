Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Johnson formally charged, held without bond at Jennings County Jail after being “erroneously” released
JENNINGS COUNTY — Former Columbus North High School employee John Johnson is being held without bond at Jennings County Jail after formal charges were filed Monday. Prosecutors charged Johnson with child solicitation, which carries a potential jail sentence of two to 12 years. Jennings Circuit Court Judge Murielle S....
cbs4indy.com
Whiteland police: Teenager found
WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department is alerting the public about a missing teenager. Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway on November 28. Braylon is 5’11” and 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt. According to...
wbiw.com
Lincoln Elementary School placed in lockdown after reports of a student having a gun in their possession
BEDFORD – Lincoln Elementary was placed on lockdown Monday morning after it was reported that a student had a gun in their possession. The administration quickly notified the authorities and placed the school on lockdown for the safety of those in the building. The Bedford Police Department responded to...
cbs4indy.com
Witnesses claim domestic disturbance led to deadly shooting in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — One man is dead following a domestic-related shooting in Cumberland. Around 1:30 Tuesday morning, neighbors at the Elmtree Park Apartments awoke to the sound of a violent argument. “I heard them knocking saying, ‘Come unlock the door. Come outside’,” neighbor Nikki Falconer said. “That’s what I...
cbs4indy.com
wbiw.com
Man discharges a gun toward his neighbor and has three-and-a-half hour standoff with police
COLUMBUS – A 74-year-old Columbus man was arrested following a three-and-a-half hour standoff on Thanksgiving evening after he supposedly fired a shot at his neighbor, the Columbus Police Department said. Columbus police were called to the 6500 block of West State Road 46 at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening...
WISH-TV
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
bcdemocrat.com
BLOTTER: Driver crashes after attempt to avoid deer; Man found guilty of posting intimate image; Brown County man faces 3 misdemeanors
JACKSON TWP. — A driver was injured and his vehicle sustained damage from sliding off the road earlier this month. On Nov. 18, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pool responded to a crash on Carmel Ridge Road, at the intersection of Blue Tick Lane. According to the crash...
cbs4indy.com
Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man near a homeless camp along the White River during a robbery. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony...
Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation
The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.
cbs4indy.com
Coroner hoping to identify more than a dozen potential serial killer victims
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is trying to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found on one Westfield property back in 1996. Police suspect Herbert Baumeister was a serial killer, operating in the mid-80s to mid-90s. “We do know Mr. Baumeister...
cbs4indy.com
WTHR
Fowler man arrested for reckless homicide in deadly shooting of Hope man
HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old from Fowler is in the Bartholomew County Jail, arrested for the deadly shooting of another 18-year-old in Hope Saturday night. According to the sheriff's office, Jesse W. Bragg was shot in the chest inside a house on Elm Street in Hope. Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.
cbs4indy.com
2 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Bartholomew County over Thanksgiving weekend
"In the 30 years I've been in law enforcement, I've never had a weekend, a holiday weekend, where we've had four shootings," Sheriff Matt Myers said.
korncountry.com
North High School employee arrested for child solicitation, fired after two decades at school
Johnson was fired when Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) learned of the charges on November 23, BCSC Communications Coordinator Josh Burnett said in a statement to LocalNewsDigital. During one of those exchanges, authorities allege that Johnson, 52, arranged to meet with the minor for the purpose of having a sexual...
WLKY.com
2 people on the run after police chase, crash and drug bust in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Phyllis Wicker was driving to the grocery store on Saturday night when she got roped into a crazy situation. She was getting ready to turn right on Lewis and Clark Parkway when a car came out of nowhere and slammed into her Ford and another vehicle on Greentree Boulevard.
WIBC.com
Greenwood Man Embezzles $14 Million
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One man from Greenwood is finally behind bars after stealing $14 million from his job. Daniel Fruits, 47-years-old, was sentenced to six years in prison after using the money to buy countless, expensive goods and services and still was charged with more fraud after being arrested two years ago.
mdmh-bloomington.com
