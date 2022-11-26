ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

How to Watch Argentina Vs. Poland in Group C World Cup Match

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation. Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup. Messi and...
NBC San Diego

How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match

El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of elimination. The team played a scoreless draw against Poland to begin the tournament and followed that up with a 2-0 loss to Lionel Messi and Argentina on Saturday.
NBC San Diego

Frenkie de Jong Scores First-Ever World Cup Goal

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Frenkie de Jong is the latest star to make his mark in the World Cup. The 25-year-old gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead against Qatar on Tuesday, netting his first-ever tournament goal.
NBC San Diego

Winners, Losers From England's 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Games

England defeated Wales 3-0 in Tuesday’s Group B finale and currently sits pretty at the top of the group’s leaderboard entering the next phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions’ World Cup journey began against Iran, where they dominated 6-2, bringing England off to an intimidatingly exceptional start. Next, Harry Kane & Co. faced the United States where they secured a 0-0 draw. And during their third fixture, England crushed Wales 3-0 after an exciting back-to-back-to-back three goals in the second half.
NBC San Diego

Winners, Losers From USMNT's Frantic Group B Advancement in 2022 World Cup

The United States men’s national team secured a spot in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a pivotal 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. After drawing 1-1 to Wales in the opener and following it up with a 0-0 draw to England, the U.S. needed nothing less than a win against Iran to advance.
NBC San Diego

Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Nets Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Ecuador

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal’s captain has put his team one step closer to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kalidou Koulibaly put his team up 2-1 over Ecuador...
NBC San Diego

Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
NBC San Diego

England Advances to Round of 16, Defeats Wales 3-0 at 2022 World Cup

England is headed to the knockout stage after a convincing 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday. The Three Lions also captured first place in Group B, securing seven points over the past three games. The first half of England-Wales started slow with the Three Lions possessing the ball a whopping...
NBC San Diego

Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit

“Sir David” has left the building. David Beckham checked out of his luxury hotel in Doha after fans reportedly got wind that he was staying there. Beckham is serving as an ambassador for the World Cup, promoting the tournament and Qatar on the whole. It’s unknown whether he’s still...
AFP

Disappointment in Tehran after World Cup loss to US

Iranians had been hoping for a repeat of their 1998 World Cup victory over the United States but their 1-0 defeat in Qatar on Tuesday plunged Tehran into disappointed silence as they exited the tournament. A US goal in the 38th minute however soon put a damper on hopes of a repeat of Iran's 1998 win.
NBC San Diego

Triple Whammy for England at Start of Second Half, Lead Wales 3-0

It was a triple whammy for England just after halftime. In the 49th minute, Marcus Rashford scored an incredible dart straight into the top right of the goal on a free kick. The Wales wall was no match for the English forward whose kick was too high for goalkeeper Ward.
The Associated Press

GMO Research Travel Survey 2022: Travel Industry Sees Strong Growth

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- In a recent travel survey conducted by GMO Research (TOKYO: 3695), results show that with borders opening up again, Asia is beginning to see healthy travel patterns. While the region is still not at pre-pandemic levels, and travellers are still cautious, the interest in overseas travel has significantly increased. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005432/en/ Asians Resuming International Travel? – October 2022: International Travel Survey with 10 Asian Markets - (Graphic: Business Wire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy