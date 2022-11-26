ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NebraskaTV

Big Red Rundown: Players won for Mickey Joseph against Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Heroes trophy is back in Lincoln for the first time in 8 years after Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday. The NTV crew chats with Alex Hickey for the final edition of Big Red Rundown, discussing Matt Rhule's hiring, the win and the future of the program.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Minnesota spoils Nebraska's Senior Night with sweep

LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team dropped its regular-season finale to No. 9 Minnesota, 22-25, 23-25, 22-25, on Saturday night in front of 8,225 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers finished the regular season 24-5 overall and 16-4 in the Big Ten. Minnesota...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Husker Nation welcomes Head Coach Matt Rhule

LINCOLN, Neb. — Husker fans welcomed new Head Coach Matt Rhule Monday as he was officially introduced during a press conference. The announcement was made Saturday, a day after the Huskers came out with a win against Iowa. NTV's Nicole Weaving was LIVE outside the Hawks Championship Center as...
LINCOLN, NE

