South Orange, NJ

Sherfield leads Oklahoma to 77-64 victory over Seton Hall

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 25 points and Oklahoma pulled away late to beat Seton Hall 77-64 on Friday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Sherfield made 9 of 17 shots from the floor, hitting three 3-pointers and all four of his free throws to help Oklahoma (5-1) win its fifth straight. Sam Godwin came off the bench to score 12 on 6-of-8 shooting with a team-high six rebounds. Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves scored 10 apiece.

Sherfield sank 6 of 9 first-half shots with a 3-pointer, scoring 13 to help Oklahoma take a 34-33 lead at intermission. Jamir Harris had seven of the 14 points scored by Seton Hall reserves to keep the Pirates close at halftime. The Pirates’ biggest lead of the half was four points and the Sooners’ biggest lead was two.

Al-Amir Dawes sank a 3-pointer to give Seton Hall (4-2) its second two-possession lead 47-42, but Hill answered with a layup and Sherfield followed with a 3-pointer to knot the score at 47 with 14:46 left in the game.

Hill scored the final three points in a 7-0 run and Oklahoma took its biggest lead 59-53 with 8:45 left to play. Sherfield hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 66-57 and the Sooners weren’t threatened over the final 4:44.

Dawes topped Seton Hall with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc. KC Ndefo and Dre Davis each scored 10.

Oklahoma will play Mississippi in the championship game on Sunday.

__

