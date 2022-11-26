Dyaisha Fair sparks Syracuse to blowout win over Bucknell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Syracuse women’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by blowing out Bucknell on Friday night 65-48.
Dyaisha Fair scored 16 of her game-high 25 points in the second quarter, helping the Orange to the win over the Bison. Teisha Hyman chipped in 15 points for Syracuse.
SU trailed 10-6 after the first quarter, but the Orange came alive in the second, outscoring Bucknell 22-10.
Syracuse out rebounded Bucknell by six. The Orange also forced 16 turnovers.
The win improves SU to 5-1 overall.
Syracuse returns to action on Wednesday at Purdue as part of the ACC/BigTen Challenge.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
Comments / 0