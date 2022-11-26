ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jo Daviess County, IL

iheart.com

One Person Killed, Another Injured in Davenport Motorcycle Crash

(Davenport, IA) -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after two two motorcyclists hit a semi truck in Davenport. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 Saturday evening, as both motorcyclists were driving at a high rate of speed. Both were taken to an area hospital where one, a 37 year-old male, died of his injuries. The other motorcyclist's injuries were serious but not life threatening. The names of the drivers have not been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Results in Drug Arrest

A man from Platteville was arrested on drug charges Sunday. A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to White Oak Road in White Oak Springs Township for a suspicious vehicle around 6pm. As a result, 36 year old Justin Ringleman of Platteville was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping, Possessing Methamphetamine, Possession of THC and a Probation and Parole Violation. Ringleman was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
WQAD

Man arrested after hitting teenager with car in Davenport Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man was arrested after allegedly hitting a teenager with his car during an altercation Monday, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Adams Elementary School after receiving a report of a child being struck by a vehicle. Investigators found...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

1 dead after motorcycle-semi crash in Davenport

UPDATE: A 37-year-old man suffered fatal injuries about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi, according to a news release from Davenport Police. An investigation indicates the motorcycles were headed east at a high rate of speed on Rockingham Road when they collided with a semi that was making a left turn from Schmidt Road onto Rockingham Road, the release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

14-year-old boy struck by vehicle outside QC school

A 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Monday in Davenport. Police responded to Adams Elementary School in the 3000 block of North Division Street after reports of a disturbance and a child struck by a vehicle. The investigation indicated a group of kids was fighting outside of the...
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four family pets killed in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. The Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene at 1643 Arlington Ave. shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters brought the “aggressive” flames under control within 20 minutes. Both residents got out safely, along with one of their […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills 1 in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Morrison, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office news release. On Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a motorcycle crash with injury. The investigation...
MORRISON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges

Trooper alleges driver reached speeds of more than 110 mph. A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of...
DAVENPORT, IA
nbc15.com

Crash reported on US Hwy 18 causing lane closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office says there is a motorcycle crash causing backup on US Highway 18 for drivers. All lanes of traffic are now open Eastbound and Westbound on US 18/151 at County HHH according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The Sheriff’s Office says...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Police Arrest Two 13-year-olds From Mt. Morris for Battery

On Thursday November 17, at 3:20 p.m., the Oregon Police took one 13-year-old female juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery and one 13-year-old male juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery. Both juveniles were referred to the State’s Attorney’s...
OREGON, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Man wanted for escaping work release

Authorities need your help finding a man who did not report to the Dubuque Residential Facility. Christopher Blackmond, Jr. was convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Scott County and failed to report as required on November 27.  Blackmond is a 27-year-old black male, 5’7″ and weighs 256 pounds. He was admitted to the work release […]
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Assaults Platteville Man

Dubuque Police arrested 49 year old Arthur Olechowski of Durango around midnight Friday in Durango on charges of domestic abuse, assault, and assault causing bodily injury. Reports say that Olechowski assaulted 18 year old Lia Olechowski and 18 year old Samuel Erickson of Platteville.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Police ask for help locating missing Davenport man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old man. Jeremiah Schussler was last seen on Nov. 20, in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street around 1:30 p.m., according to police. He was wearing a blue flannel shirt, jeans, and white/gray...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Authorities looking for escapee from Dubuque facility

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities in the Dubuque area are looking for a person who didn’t return to the Dubuque Residential Facility. 27-year-old Christopher Blackmond, Junior is convicted of second degree robbery out of Scott County. They say he has been there since September 15, and was supposed to return on Sunday but did not.
DUBUQUE, IA

