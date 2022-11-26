Read full article on original website
iheart.com
One Person Killed, Another Injured in Davenport Motorcycle Crash
(Davenport, IA) -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after two two motorcyclists hit a semi truck in Davenport. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 Saturday evening, as both motorcyclists were driving at a high rate of speed. Both were taken to an area hospital where one, a 37 year-old male, died of his injuries. The other motorcyclist's injuries were serious but not life threatening. The names of the drivers have not been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
nrgmediadixon.com
Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified
The Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker has identified the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred on Wednesday November 23. The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old Wayne G. Treskon of Moorison. Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in...
Driver hurt after Rock Island Metra train collides with car
The crash occurred at 149th and Pulaski near the Midlothian Metra Station. The first inbound Rock Island Mainline Metra train of the morning struck a white, four-door sedan. The driver was transported to Christ Hospital, in an unknown condition.
x1071.com
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Results in Drug Arrest
A man from Platteville was arrested on drug charges Sunday. A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to White Oak Road in White Oak Springs Township for a suspicious vehicle around 6pm. As a result, 36 year old Justin Ringleman of Platteville was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping, Possessing Methamphetamine, Possession of THC and a Probation and Parole Violation. Ringleman was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
Man arrested after hitting teenager with car in Davenport Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man was arrested after allegedly hitting a teenager with his car during an altercation Monday, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Adams Elementary School after receiving a report of a child being struck by a vehicle. Investigators found...
ourquadcities.com
1 dead after motorcycle-semi crash in Davenport
UPDATE: A 37-year-old man suffered fatal injuries about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi, according to a news release from Davenport Police. An investigation indicates the motorcycles were headed east at a high rate of speed on Rockingham Road when they collided with a semi that was making a left turn from Schmidt Road onto Rockingham Road, the release says.
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old boy struck by vehicle outside QC school
A 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Monday in Davenport. Police responded to Adams Elementary School in the 3000 block of North Division Street after reports of a disturbance and a child struck by a vehicle. The investigation indicated a group of kids was fighting outside of the...
Four family pets killed in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. The Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene at 1643 Arlington Ave. shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters brought the “aggressive” flames under control within 20 minutes. Both residents got out safely, along with one of their […]
Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills 1 in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Morrison, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office news release. On Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a motorcycle crash with injury. The investigation...
ourquadcities.com
Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges
Trooper alleges driver reached speeds of more than 110 mph. A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of...
nbc15.com
Crash reported on US Hwy 18 causing lane closures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office says there is a motorcycle crash causing backup on US Highway 18 for drivers. All lanes of traffic are now open Eastbound and Westbound on US 18/151 at County HHH according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The Sheriff’s Office says...
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Police Arrest Two 13-year-olds From Mt. Morris for Battery
On Thursday November 17, at 3:20 p.m., the Oregon Police took one 13-year-old female juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery and one 13-year-old male juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery. Both juveniles were referred to the State’s Attorney’s...
KWQC
Police say missing Davenport man found safe
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport Police said they found 20-year-old Jeremiah Schussler safe Tuesday. Police were asking for help to find him after he was missing and last seen on Nov. 20.
Man shot at Rockford’s Aragona Club in stable condition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting at the Aragona Club on Saturday morning. According to police, officers were called to the club, at 320 Kent Street, around 12:40 a.m. after a large fight broke out inside the establishment and someone sprayed pepper spray into the […]
Man wanted for escaping work release
Authorities need your help finding a man who did not report to the Dubuque Residential Facility. Christopher Blackmond, Jr. was convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Scott County and failed to report as required on November 27. Blackmond is a 27-year-old black male, 5’7″ and weighs 256 pounds. He was admitted to the work release […]
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Assaults Platteville Man
Dubuque Police arrested 49 year old Arthur Olechowski of Durango around midnight Friday in Durango on charges of domestic abuse, assault, and assault causing bodily injury. Reports say that Olechowski assaulted 18 year old Lia Olechowski and 18 year old Samuel Erickson of Platteville.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Avoid The Area Or Expect Possible Delays
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. 1204 S 6th St. ROCKFORD – Beginning Monday November 28, 2022 the...
KWQC
Police ask for help locating missing Davenport man
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old man. Jeremiah Schussler was last seen on Nov. 20, in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street around 1:30 p.m., according to police. He was wearing a blue flannel shirt, jeans, and white/gray...
KCRG.com
Authorities looking for escapee from Dubuque facility
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities in the Dubuque area are looking for a person who didn’t return to the Dubuque Residential Facility. 27-year-old Christopher Blackmond, Junior is convicted of second degree robbery out of Scott County. They say he has been there since September 15, and was supposed to return on Sunday but did not.
