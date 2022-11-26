ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffzone.com

Early schedule has done no favors for Colorado men’s basketball

Given the early schedule, if the Colorado men’s basketball team eventually plays its way into the NCAA Tournament, it no doubt will be a spot the Buffaloes earned. Yet the demands of that early slate have left head coach Tad Boyle second-guessing what they signed up for. The sting...
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Women’s basketball: CU Buffs back on track, rout Chicago State

CHICAGO – There wasn’t much doubt about the Colorado women’s basketball team getting a win on Sunday, but head coach JR Payne needed her team to play well. Coming off a lackluster three-game stretch, the Buffaloes rolled past Chicago State, 83-32, at Jones Convocation Center. Aaronette Vonleh...
CHICAGO, IL
buffzone.com

Prime deal? Deion Sanders confirms Colorado has made offer

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders confirmed Monday that he has received an offer from Colorado to become the next head coach of the Buffaloes. Last week, Adam Munsterteiger of 247Sports.com reported that CU has made an offer to Sanders. Over the weekend, national outlets picked up on that report, as well.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Big dance: Colorado volleyball to face Rice in first round of NCAA Tournament

The destination certainly wasn’t unattainable. Yet just a few short weeks ago, it certainly seemed improbable for the Colorado volleyball team. On Nov. 10, the Buffs suffered a brutal five-set home loss against a 14th-ranked Oregon squad, despite holding a 19-9 lead in the fourth set; a victory in the set would have clinched the match for CU.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Football: Little victories carried CU Buffs through final stretch of difficult season

Frank Fillip didn’t care about getting hit with a 15-yard penalty. Tommy Brown has probably never moved so fast in his life. In the midst of a dreadful season and in the waning moments of a miserable loss, the Colorado Buffaloes still managed to find some joy in the game, and perhaps no play defined that more than Fillip’s touchdown catch on Saturday night.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy