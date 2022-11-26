ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford Mill, MD

Wind kicks up Monday; Rain returns later this week in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A windy afternoon ahead with a mix of clouds and sun. The rain has moved on...for now. Watch for some breezy to windy conditions on Monday afternoon. Temps will actually stay in the mid 50s, which is close to average for this time of year. Golfers,...
MARYLAND STATE
Sunday soaker in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. November 27 — A new weather-maker moves in Sunday and will impact post-holiday travels in Maryland. Rain returns Sunday with soaking rain at times during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. The heaviest rain is likely around midday with...
BALTIMORE, MD
Dry & Cool Tuesday; Wind & Rain Wednesday For Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Dry weather Tuesday with rain on the way tomorrow. Temps will be a little cooler Tuesday afternoon, although we stay mainly dry and will have less wind. Get the yardwork or outside decorating done today as rain will impact us tomorrow. A strong cold front will...
MARYLAND STATE
Clarence Gilyard, 'Die Hard' and 'Matlock' actor, dies at 66

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard" and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66. The University of Nevada, Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV

