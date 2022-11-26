ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Staying quiet before the next snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our recent winter storm that passed over the state last night and throughout most of the day continues to impact some areas in the high country and higher elevations as of 5 pm. These locations will start to have any remaining snowfall begin to taper off overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

November 29, 2022 Forecast First

Up to one inch of snowfall in Grand Junction, surrounding areas had more accumulation further north and south. We have a slow warm-up expected today, but later this week another storm system is moving in.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Next snowmaker to produce winter storm conditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place ahead of our winter storm that will arrive in the state tomorrow. Therefore, a winter Storm Warning is active on Monday at 11 am and Winter Weather Advisory at 5 pm. Snowfall was the story last night and will...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Parade of Lights in Downtown Grand Junction December 3

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Get ready for a dazzling Saturday night in Grand Junction. 100 floats are set to illuminate Main Street at 5 p.m. for the 40th annual Parade of Lights. This years theme is ‘There’s no Place Like Home.’ Movie aficionados will recognize this as a quote from Dorothy in the famous 1939 film […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in...
MONTROSE, CO
1037theriver.com

Live Off-the-Grid in this Montrose Colorado Sustainable Earthship

Do you ever just want to get away from it all, without actually having to leave your house? Are you tired of the constant fight to protect your data, and your identity online? Do you really just want to be left alone on major holidays? Well, we may have found the Earthship for you!
RIDGWAY, CO
nbc11news.com

Ridgway women win Ridgway Chamber Photo and Video Contest

RIDGWAY, Colo. (KKCO) - Three women have been selected as winners for the Ridgway Chamber Photo and Video Contest. The contest was organized by the Ridgway Area Chamber of Commerce (RACC) to highlight photos of discovery where people are feeding their souls and spirits in the Ridgway area, especially in the quieter times of the year from October to April.
RIDGWAY, CO
nbc11news.com

One injured in rollover crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A rollover in Grand Junction resulted in one man transported to the hospital. At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a man driving a pickup truck rolled the truck. The extent of the injuries is unknown. Colorado State Patrol is investigating this incident.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Gephardt Daily

Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita...
MONTROSE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado

Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Garage fire leaves residents temporarily displaced

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a garage fire that left one person with minor injuries. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, multiple phone calls came in from neighbors for a garage fire near the 2800 block of F 1/4 Road. Three adults and a...
CLIFTON, CO
nbc11news.com

House fire near Pear Park, residents evacuated

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a house fire began in 400 block of Grand Valley Drive near Pear Park. Occupants of the house were alerted by one of the residents. All five adults and one child were able to evacuate safely....
CLIFTON, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye

You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Pitkin closed due to multi-car accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving at least two cars, according to the police. The police have completely closed Pitkin Avenue from 12th to 14th Street. Police do not currently have an ETA for...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

How Old Is That Huge Christmas Tree In Downtown Grand Junction?

The holiday season is officially underway in downtown Grand Junction with another successful tree lighting at the corner of 4th and Main. Hundreds of bundled-up people gathered at Wells Fargo bank Saturday evening for the annual tree lighting that helps get Grand Junction into the holiday spirit. The weather was pretty much ideal. At tree lighting time, the temperature was 34° and then dropped down to 28° a few minutes later. Cold enough to make it feel like Christmas, but not so cold that it makes you want to pour hot chocolate down your pants.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Multi-vehicle forklift accident leaves 4 injured

4 people were sent to the hospital last night after two vehicles slid off the road on Pitkin Avenue. At around 4 p.m. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash around the intersection of S 13th Street and Pitkin Ave. Upon arriving at...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

