Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions
On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
CBS Sports
North Carolina's Hubert Davis preaches patience after Alabama hands No. 1 Tar Heels their second straight loss
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
4OT Loss Leaves UNC Wanting Better Late-Clock Execution
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seth Trimble’s diving defensive hustle with North Carolina in full-court pressure mode created a turnover that set up a straightforward scenario at the end of Sunday’s four-overtime marathon in the Phil Knight Invitational third-place game. The Tar Heels now had the ball on the...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. NC State: Three Things Learned
Two losses in a row that on the face of current form looks destined to become three. A free fall in offensive production on a team that required the Tar Heels to put up basketball points to win games. When the well dried up, it got ugly. So it goes with UNC’s heartbreaking loss to NC State to close the regular season.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over No. 1 North Carolina
The Alabama men’s basketball team knocked off No. 1-ranked North Carolina, 103-101, in four overtimes on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters both in person and Zoom. Below is a full...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes
The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
247Sports
UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State
UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
UNC vs. Alabama Preview: PKI third-place game
ESPN (Roxy Bernstein, Bill Walton) “Just because you’re experienced doesn't mean that you’re perfect. You can have all the experience in the world. I’m 52 years old, I have 52 years of experience, I make mistakes every day. ... I wish that we would have handled it differently, but we didn’t. And so the next time we’re in that situation, my hope is that we’ll handle it differently.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on the Tar Heels fumbling away their late lead and falling to Iowa State 70-65 in Friday’s tournament semifinals.
Video: NC State players had disrespectful gesture after beating North Carolina
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral
NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
NC State Coach Dave Doeren Gives Savage Quote About ‘Elitist’ UNC
There’s no love lost between these two schools.
WITN
Greene Central football player killed in crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
Prospect Profile: Cardinal Gibbons' Kamari Moulton
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Kamari Moulton is used to winning. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior running back is seeking his third straight state championship at Cardinal Gibbons. Overall, he has helped the Chiefs win 22 games to just four defeats over that span. Moulton’s winning pedigree is backed ...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Iowa State: How to Watch
Later this evening, the North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Iowa State Cyclones in their second game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Heels gutted out a win against Portland in a game that was tightly contested almost the entire way through. The Cyclones didn’t have a whole lot of fun either, as they went to overtime against Villanova before eventually winning 81-79.
The Knightdale Dragons youth football team could be national champs, but they need the community's help to get there
The Knightdale Dragons could go all the way. The youth football team could soon play for the Pop Warner National Title in Orlando. That’s if they can get the money together to get there; right now, they are about $15,000 short. Many of these kids have been teammates for...
Jon Scheyer preaches patience after Duke's loss to Purdue
Duke coach Jon Scheyer noted the Blue Devils have had just one practice with the full cast of characters this season. A preseason foot injury to five-star wing Dariq Whitehead forced Duke to practice short-handed for weeks. Duke looked disjointed and frazzled Sunday. Purdue appeared to be the complete opposite. The Boilermakers used a late 12-0 surge to run away from Duke, 75-56, in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game.
wfmynews2.com
Extended Highlights from 1A Fourth Round Playoff matchup between Mount Airy vs. Eastern Randolph
Mount Airy gets the 35-17 win. The Granite Bears will host Draughn next week in the 1A West Regional Final.
247Sports
