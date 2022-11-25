ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Winners, Losers, & Honorable Mentions

On a Black Friday that can only be rivaled by recovering from eating undercooked turkey, The Tar Heels lost to the Wolfpack on a frustrating afternoon, causing them to limp into the ACC championship game next weekend in Charlotte. It was painful being in the stadium watching all of this, coming so close and then seeing their fans celebrate as if they won the national championship. Clearly it’ll be their highlight of the year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

4OT Loss Leaves UNC Wanting Better Late-Clock Execution

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seth Trimble’s diving defensive hustle with North Carolina in full-court pressure mode created a turnover that set up a straightforward scenario at the end of Sunday’s four-overtime marathon in the Phil Knight Invitational third-place game. The Tar Heels now had the ball on the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. NC State: Three Things Learned

Two losses in a row that on the face of current form looks destined to become three. A free fall in offensive production on a team that required the Tar Heels to put up basketball points to win games. When the well dried up, it got ugly. So it goes with UNC’s heartbreaking loss to NC State to close the regular season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts as Alabama upsets UNC in 4 overtimes

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Alabama Crimson Tide played an early season game Sunday that belonged in March Madness. This game turned into an endurance slog, as the two teams battled through four overtimes in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. No. 18 Alabama finally prevailed, 103-101, against No. 1 North Carolina.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

UNC football: Tar Heels' disappointing end to regular season highlighted by media after loss to NC State

UNC had a chance to clinch a 10-win season in Year 4 under Mack Brown but fell short against NC State and suffered its second straight home loss to end the regular season 9-3. Kicker Noah Burnette missed a short one in regulation and another one that would have sent the game to a third overtime, as NC State escaped with a 30-27 victory. The Wolfpack started their fourth quarterback of the season in redshirt freshman Ben Finley.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC vs. Alabama Preview: PKI third-place game

ESPN (Roxy Bernstein, Bill Walton) “Just because you’re experienced doesn't mean that you’re perfect. You can have all the experience in the world. I’m 52 years old, I have 52 years of experience, I make mistakes every day. ... I wish that we would have handled it differently, but we didn’t. And so the next time we’re in that situation, my hope is that we’ll handle it differently.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on the Tar Heels fumbling away their late lead and falling to Iowa State 70-65 in Friday’s tournament semifinals.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral

NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting

North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Cardinal Gibbons' Kamari Moulton

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Kamari Moulton is used to winning. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior running back is seeking his third straight state championship at Cardinal Gibbons. Overall, he has helped the Chiefs win 22 games to just four defeats over that span. Moulton’s winning pedigree is backed ...
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Iowa State: How to Watch

Later this evening, the North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Iowa State Cyclones in their second game of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Heels gutted out a win against Portland in a game that was tightly contested almost the entire way through. The Cyclones didn’t have a whole lot of fun either, as they went to overtime against Villanova before eventually winning 81-79.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Jon Scheyer preaches patience after Duke's loss to Purdue

Duke coach Jon Scheyer noted the Blue Devils have had just one practice with the full cast of characters this season. A preseason foot injury to five-star wing Dariq Whitehead forced Duke to practice short-handed for weeks. Duke looked disjointed and frazzled Sunday. Purdue appeared to be the complete opposite. The Boilermakers used a late 12-0 surge to run away from Duke, 75-56, in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

247Sports

