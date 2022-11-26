Read full article on original website
Three Church structures in SLC to undergo renovations
SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive House, the Lion House, and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in downtown Salt Lake City will be undergoing renovations beginning in 2023. The Beehive House is set to close April 8, 2023, while the Lion House — which has been closed since 2020 — will remain closed.
How to donate to Primary Children’s Hospital during KSL’s Give-A-Thon
SALT LAKE CITY — The annual KSL Give-A-Thon is Wednesday, Nov. 30 in partnership with Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. Throughout the day, hosts of KSL TV and KSL NewsRadio will share inspiring stories of patient families and caregivers, with the opportunity for people to donate to the hospital.
Kicking off school charity drives on Giving Tuesday with Casey Scott
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — With the holidays comes the spirit of giving. Casey Scott joined us at Copper Hills High School, taking a look at the Jordan School District’s charity drives.
Teens build intricate ‘Gingerbread Cathedral,’ get out of writing essay
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Three teens at Bingham High School made an especially festive gingerbread creation, of towering proportions. When senior students, Ethan Williams, Namoa Tuikolongahau and James Southworth were assigned to either write a three-page paper or create a gingerbread house, they chose the gingerbread house. The giant...
Demolition begins at the decommissioned Draper prison
DRAPER, Utah — Demolition began at the old state prison facilities in Draper Tuesday. The decommissioned prison held its ground, though, as it took several attempts to knock down the decades-old prison guard tower. This marked the first step toward redeveloping the site into The Point, a vision for...
Police confirm no shooting has occurred at Granger Elementary School; school evacuated
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officers have responded to Granger Elementary School after receiving reports of shots being fired. The West Valley City Police Department said it has confirmed that no shooting has taken place. The school is being cleared and parents can pick up children at the Redwood...
‘Unprecedented surge’ of RSV patients causes surgery delays at Primary Children’s Hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — Primary Children’s Hospital announced Monday that about 50 elective, prescheduled surgeries that require overnight stays for patients will be delayed so the hospital can treat the massive influx of children who are sick with RSV and other respiratory illnesses. The hospital said in a...
Utah’s second Topgolf location to open Friday
VINEYARD, Utah — Topgolf is ready to open its second Utah location later this week. The company announced the new Vineyard driving range will open Friday. It features 72 signature outdoor hitting bays, a mini-golf attraction, an outdoor patio, and meeting and event spaces. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve...
Utah fire chief calls small plane crash, with surviving pilot, a miracle
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah — It’s a series of miracles that lead a Utah pilot to not only survive but find help after crashing a small plane. Mountain Green Fire District Fire Chief Brian Brendel said they got a call for a plane going down Sunday afternoon. He said...
Ice castles are constructed by hand one icicle at a time
MIDWAY, Utah — Cold temperatures means construction on the Ice Castles at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center has officially begun, and it’s coming together one icicle at a time. With ice structures towering up to 20 feet tall, illuminated with whimsical lighting, the winter wonderland resembles the castles in Disney’s “Frozen” and attracts tens of thousands of people each season.
Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
Utah businesses see support during Small Business Saturday
OGDEN, UTAH — From Thanksgiving to Black Friday, Saturday is better known as Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday marks a day to celebrate and support the small businesses in a community, many of which depend on the influx of shoppers coming in. Beehive Naturals is a local, family-owned...
Teen sentenced, another pleads guilty in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO, Utah — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August, while another pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. On Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the first teen, a 17-year-old, to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor’s best interest.
Lake-effect snow, icy roads lead to messy morning commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes have been reported across northern Utah as drivers deal with slick and icy roads. KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said lake-effect snow will continue throughout Tuesday morning. That, combined with freezing conditions means morning commuters will run into snowy, icy roads. Utah Department...
SLC airport reports few delays for post-Thanksgiving travel
SALT LAKE CITY — Major U.S. cities were hit with severe weather Sunday, leading to hundreds of flight delays and cancellations on one of the year’s busiest travel days. The Salt Lake City International Airport managed to escape much of the woes seen at other airports like JFK International and LaGuardia airports in New York, and Boston Logan International Airport in Massachusetts. Those airports reported dozens of delays and several cancellations.
Woman dies after house fire in Tooele
TOOELE, Utah —Tooele police confirmed that a woman died after crews found her inside a home that caught fire Tuesday morning. Corporal Colbey Bently of the Tooele Police Department said the fire was near 450 W 500 S. A caller reported the fire at approximately 10:45 this morning. “When...
Clearfield man faces capital charges in killings of grandparents
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents the day before Thanksgiving is now facing capital murder charges. Jeremy Dwayne Belt, 26, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with two counts of aggravated murder, a capital offense; possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and assault and criminal mischief, class B misdemeanors.
Woman found dead inside Tooele home after fire
TOOELE, Utah —Tooele police confirmed that a woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire Tuesday morning. Corporal Colbey Bently of the Tooele Police Department said the fire was near 450 W 500 S. A caller reported the fire at approximately 10:45 this morning. “When they got...
Police investigating after two rings taken from Park City hotel
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two valuable rings that were taken from a hotel at a local ski resort. “The victims had the rings stolen from their hotel rooms about a week apart,” read a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from Park City police.
