– Francis X. Hanam of N. Grafton, former longtime resident of Hopedale, passed away peacefully at UMass Memorial Medical Center on Lake Ave. on Nov. 20, 2022. Francis leaves and will be missed by his loving wife of 65 years, June (Perkins) Hanam and his wonderful family – his daughters, Pam Hanam of Worcester, Sue Krikorian and her husband Kevin of Auburn, and his two grandsons, Matthew and James. He also leaves his brother Russell Hanam and his wife Irene of Arizona and many nieces and nephews. Francis was predeceased by his brothers, William, Raymond, Edward and Gerald and his sisters, Caroline Bolton, Betty Dunphe, Marion White, Jean Mossey, Shirley Latino, Eleanor Gregoire and Edna Putnam.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO