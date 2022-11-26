ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm glad everyone is ok, but seriously how do you get struck by a train with top speeds of 10mph? Other than the fact your car dies on the track.

FOX59

Pedestrian hit, killed in Irvington area

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased shortly after […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Amtrak train involved in deadly crash near Rushville

ARLINGTON, Ind. — Two people are dead after a weekend crash in Rush County. The Rush County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday about a crash involving an SUV and an Amtrak passenger train in Arlington, Indiana. Police said William B. Sanders II, 24,...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Woman injured in shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was shot on the near east side of Indianapolis late Monday. An IMPD spokesperson said it happened in area of the of New York and Colorado streets. Officers found the victim in her car in the 400 block of North Denny Street after she called to report the shooting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Cumberland police investigating deadly overnight shooting

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after a person died following an overnight shooting in Cumberland. Officers responded to the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way, near 10th Street and North German Church Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a person shot. Police found a...
CUMBERLAND, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Pedestrian killed in far east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis after he was hit by a car at the intersection of East Washington Street and Kitley Avenue, according to IMPD. Officers were called to the area shortly before 8 a.m. to investigate the crash...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

VIDEO: Flames erupt after truck hits near east side overpass

INDIANAPOLIS — A massive gust of flames was captured on security cameras after a dump truck hit an overpass on the near east side of Indianapolis, causing an impact so powerful it appeared to shake nearby buildings. The truck hit a bridge over E. New York Street with an 11’8″ clearance just before 8 a.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Plane crashes near Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning

HANCOCK COUNTY – A small plane crash-landed in a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on the property of a Carvana used-car dealer off Mt. Comfort Road, just north of I-70. The pilot, a 54-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Several departments dispatched to weekend structure fire

— Several Decatur County fire departments were called to a structure fire Saturday afternoon on the 200 block of North County Road 800 West. Crews from the Adams Township, Burney/Clay Township, and Town of St. Paul fire departments responded. There’s no word on a cause, damage estimate, or if anyone...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WTHR

