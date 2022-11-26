Black Friday shoppers flood Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — By Friday afternoon, traffic heading into the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora was at nearly a standstill.

By nightfall, the crowds hadn’t dwindled much. Cars without spaces parked along the side of the road.

“We actually had to go all the way in the back parking lot, like in the boonies, and we had to walk all the way over here,” Paul Manalaysay said.

Lines outside popular stores lasted most of the day.

A mall representative tells WGN News police had to close the entrances at least three times because it kept reaching capacity. Officers would reopen entrances intermittently as people left but still warned of extreme delays.

