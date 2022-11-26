ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, FL

Golf Digest

John Daly sings “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” (again) at Florida State tailgate; the Seminoles are so back

This weekend, the 16th-ranked Florida State Seminoles topped arch-rivals Florida 45-38 in the Sunshine Showdown. The win was the Seminoles fifth in a row since losing to Clemson on October 15th, scoring over 35 points in each while surging to a 9-3 record. The transformation under third-year head coach Mike Norvell has been eye-opening, but the surest sign the Seminoles are back didn’t come on the field, but instead at the tailgate. Ladies and gentleman, we give you John Daly.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Bowl Projections after Week 13: Where, who could FSU be playing?

No. 14 Florida State Seminoles football took down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in an offensive thriller last Friday, posting its best record since the 2016 season (9-3, 5-3 ACC). FSU had an outside shot at an Orange Bowl bid, but a Clemson loss to South Carolina killed the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
underdogdynasty.com

FAU Potential Coaching Candidates: Travis Trickett

Career Path: In 2019, I went through Trickett’s career and credentials when FAU was looking for a head coach following Lane Kiffin’s departure to Ole Miss. Most of what I wrote then, still applies now, with an added caveat. Trickett, South Florida’s now-former offensive coordinator was able to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee store robbed Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Thomas Co. widow charged in spouse’s possible poisoning death

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County widow is facing murder and other charges in connection to their spouse’s possible poisoning death, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and felony theft by...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker

Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man attacks a female with a crowbar

VALDOSTA – A 24-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after assaulting a female with a crowbar and breaking her cell phone. Arrested: Kevin Brown, African American male, 24 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:52 pm., several Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday. Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021. The community led event gives families...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Woman arrested at Valdosta Mall after threatening a store manager

VALDOSTA – A woman was arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store manager and found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1700 Norman Drive, the Valdosta Mall, after a citizen called E911 to report that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer, later identified as Jahniah Seawright, from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning. As officers began to speak with Seawright, she provided a false name and date of birth. Based off of Seawright’s demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided.
VALDOSTA, GA

