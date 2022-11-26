Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
John Daly sings “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” (again) at Florida State tailgate; the Seminoles are so back
This weekend, the 16th-ranked Florida State Seminoles topped arch-rivals Florida 45-38 in the Sunshine Showdown. The win was the Seminoles fifth in a row since losing to Clemson on October 15th, scoring over 35 points in each while surging to a 9-3 record. The transformation under third-year head coach Mike Norvell has been eye-opening, but the surest sign the Seminoles are back didn’t come on the field, but instead at the tailgate. Ladies and gentleman, we give you John Daly.
Missed Facemask Penalty, Questionable Calls Taint Florida State's Win Over UF
Fourth and 12. Florida down seven. A chance to tie Florida State on the road in what became the highest-scoring game in series history. UF quarterback Anthony Richardson drops back... Facemask. Or at least it should've been a facemask penalty on FSU defensive back Jammie Robinson. Instead, Richardson's throw fell...
WCTV
‘Definition of a miracle:’ Tallahassee mother thankful for her son’s inspirational fight
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As many wrap up a Thanksgiving weekend surrounded by friends and family, a Tallahassee couple spent the holiday separated. Jared Lasseter was in Florida, while his wife Kami enjoyed Turkey Day by her 17-month old son’s bedside in an Ohio hospital. Spending holidays separated is becoming an unwanted tradition for them.
First Coast News
Police: One dead, four injured at outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University
TALLAHASSEE, Fla — An adult man was killed and four male victims, including a juvenile, were injured in a shooting at the outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University, the Tallahassee Police Department said Sunday evening. The basketball courts are located in the 2100 block of Wahnish Way. Police...
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 13: Where, who could FSU be playing?
No. 14 Florida State Seminoles football took down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in an offensive thriller last Friday, posting its best record since the 2016 season (9-3, 5-3 ACC). FSU had an outside shot at an Orange Bowl bid, but a Clemson loss to South Carolina killed the...
underdogdynasty.com
FAU Potential Coaching Candidates: Travis Trickett
Career Path: In 2019, I went through Trickett’s career and credentials when FAU was looking for a head coach following Lane Kiffin’s departure to Ole Miss. Most of what I wrote then, still applies now, with an added caveat. Trickett, South Florida’s now-former offensive coordinator was able to...
JUCO DE commit Jaden Jones enjoys OV, ready to arrive at Florida State
This was Jones' first gameday visit to Tallahassee and clearly, it lived up to expectations.
Winston Wright announces that he'll return to FSU in 2023
Winston Wright is returning to Florida State for the 2023 season, he announced on social media Monday morning. The transfer receiver missed the entire 2022 regular season with a leg injury that he suffered in an offseason car accident, derailing his plans to play one season at FSU and then go pro.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker after regular season finale: Where will the Seminoles go bowling?
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 16 in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles likely trend up in this week's release after another upset-laden weekend in college football.
WCTV
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
Parents speak out after FAMU basketball court shooting
Harold Edwards' sons play basketball regularly at the what's known as the FAMU recreation center on Wahnish Way.
Florida A&M University Police, Tallahassee Police investigating fatal shooting
The Florida A&M University Police Department and the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating a shooting incident.
WALB 10
Thomas Co. widow charged in spouse’s possible poisoning death
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County widow is facing murder and other charges in connection to their spouse’s possible poisoning death, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Torrii Fedrick was arrested on Monday and charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault and felony theft by...
Cook County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Georgia treated in Tallahassee
A deputy from Georgia’s Cook County Sheriff’s Office is being treated in Tallahassee for injuries sustained in an incident on Interstate 75 Sunday.
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers react to upcoming commencement speaker
Florida A&M University is welcoming John Morgan, founder of the successful law firm Morgan & Morgan, as the Dec. 9 fall commencement speaker. The request came from FAMU President Larry Robinson after he heard Morgan give a motivational speech at a recent event, Morgan said. “We are delighted to welcome...
FDLE issues Purple Alert for missing man of Tallahassee
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Purple Alert Tuesday morning for a missing man who is a resident of Leon County.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man attacks a female with a crowbar
VALDOSTA – A 24-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after assaulting a female with a crowbar and breaking her cell phone. Arrested: Kevin Brown, African American male, 24 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:52 pm., several Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the...
WCTV
Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday. Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021. The community led event gives families...
valdostatoday.com
Woman arrested at Valdosta Mall after threatening a store manager
VALDOSTA – A woman was arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store manager and found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1700 Norman Drive, the Valdosta Mall, after a citizen called E911 to report that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer, later identified as Jahniah Seawright, from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning. As officers began to speak with Seawright, she provided a false name and date of birth. Based off of Seawright’s demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided.
wfxl.com
Police: Wanted subject arrested after being found hiding in a Valdosta home air vent
While searching a residence for a wanted person, Valdosta officers found the man hiding in a small space in a locked closet, behind an air vent. He was taken into custody for six active arrest warrants. On October 30, a victim called E911 to report that 38-year-old Melchizedek Harris had...
Comments / 6