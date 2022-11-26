ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Swinney: Top TD pass catcher Beaux Collins done for the year

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says injured receiver Beaux Collins needs surgery on his separated shoulder and won't play the rest of the season. Collins leads the 10th-ranked Tigers with five touchdown catches. He returned to action last week against South Carolina after missing the previous two games. Collins had two catches including a 59-yard grab that was Clemson's longest completion of the season. Collins later reinjured the shoulder in the 31-30 defeat. Swinney said Tuesday that Collins most likely would undergo surgery next week. He won't play in the ACC championship game on Saturday or a bowl game.
Clemson, North Carolina hope to rebound in ACC championship

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — It was a November to forget for No. 10 Clemson and No. 24 North Carolina. Both teams in the ACC Championship game on Saturday had hopes entering the month of running the table and reaching the College Football Playoff. Instead, both lost twice and saw their playoff chances disappear. Clemson lost its undefeated season at Notre Dame, then fell to rival South Carolina this past Saturday. North Carolina dropped its past two games at home to Georgia Tech and rival North Carolina State. Both coaches say their players must focus on the opportunity ahead and not the chances lost.
Bothwell scores 23 as Furman defeats Appalachian State 65-61

BOONE, N.C. — Led by Mike Bothwell's 23 points, the Furman Paladins defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers 65-61 on Tuesday night. Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers with 12 points. The Paladins moved to 5-2 with the win and the Mountaineers fell to 5-3.
AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia

Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the eighth straight week and 11th time this season in the AP Top 25. Georgia received 58 first-place votes and Michigan received the other five. The Wolverines reached a season-high No. 2 after beating Ohio State, which dropped the Buckeyes three spots to No. 5.
No. 3 UConn rallies past No. 9 Iowa to win Phil Knight

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa 86-79 in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards scoring 20 points and three other Huskies reaching double-figures. Edwards was named MVP of the tournament. Iowa star Caitlin Clark had 25 points, and Kate Martin added 20. Edwards got UConn off to a strong start, scoring 10 points while the Huskies built a 20-14 edge.
