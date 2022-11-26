ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

mypanhandle.com

No. 24 San Diego State tries to halt skid, hosts UC Irvine

No. 24 San Diego State aims to halt a two-game slide Tuesday night when it hosts a strong UC Irvine team. The Aztecs (4-2) won their first four games of the season before being outclassed 87-70 by No. 14 Arizona in the Maui Invitational semifinals and collapsing one night later during a 78-74 overtime loss to No. 9 Arkansas in the third-place game.
IRVINE, CA
mypanhandle.com

Staley: SC’s Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston’s availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
COLUMBIA, SC

