Manhattan, NY

NY1

Woman dies after fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash, police say

A woman was killed on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday morning after flames engulfed her car following a crash involving three vehicles, including two tractor trailers, police say. The deadly overnight accident is causing delays in both directions on the highway this morning. Investigators say a tractor trailer was...
BRONX, NY
NY1

FDNY to require landlords to post e-bike safety signage after series of fires

Landlords across the city will soon be required to post safety bulletins on buildings across the five boroughs warning tenants about the potential dangers related to charging electric bikes and scooters indoors. It’s part of the FDNY’s latest attempt to raise awareness about the lithium-ion batteries often used to charge...
NY1

NYPD: 2 children found dead, mother charged in the Bronx

Two children, a three-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy, were found dead with stab wounds in a Bronx apartment Saturday night and their mother has been taken into custody and charged, according to authorities. At approximately 7:20 p.m., patrol officers for the 46th Precinct were dispatched 246 Echo Place in...
BRONX, NY
NY1

UES dad charged with making 14 ghost guns

An Upper East Side father was charged with making 14 ghost guns in his apartment after photos he shared in a group chat showed his 7-year-old son holding two of the illegal firearms, prosecutors said Monday. Corey Davis, 41, was indicted on 16 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Manhattan hotel to become migrant humanitarian relief center

In an effort to provide more housing to the influx of migrants entering the city, Stewart Hotel in Manhattan is being transitioned from a Department of Social Services shelter to a humanitarian relief center, City Hall announced Tuesday evening. The updated center will now provide more resources for asylum seekers,...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Neighbors mourn after the fatal stabbings of two little boys

A memorial continues to grow outside the Echo Place family shelter in Mount Hope where two children were found stabbed to death, leaving neighbors stunned and grief stricken. “I’m very sorry because I got a little grandson you know, but it’s a shame, everybody feel[s] very bad about it,” said Sylvia Thurman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Brooklyn Councilmember Lincoln Restler talks housing, Rikers

The City Council land use committee recently approved a rezoning plan that will transform a manufacturing block in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn into 450 units of housing. The full Council will vote next week. Of the total units, 225 on city-owned lots would be made affordable, with about 145 units being...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

New Yorker of the Week: Orestes González

Orestes González soaks in and shows off the work at Culture Lab LIC, a nonprofit that supports artists in Western Queens. “It takes me to another dimension, to another world,” González said. “It opens up to new ways of seeing things I normally wouldn’t have appreciated.”
LONG ISLAND CITY, NY
NY1

Adams signs bills aimed at boosting FDNY's diversity

Mayor Eric Adams on Monday signed off on a package of legislation aimed at improving diversity within the ranks of the FDNY. The five bills, which the City Council passed earlier this month, will “help build a more inclusive FDNY that is reflective of the millions of New Yorkers we serve,” Adams said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Beloved historic church may leave East Village

In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
MANHATTAN, NY

