charlestondaily.net

Folly Beach, Park Circle, and Charleston Holiday Parade 2022 Details

Come join the City of Charleston for this fun, a high-energy parade which will commence on Broad Street at Rutledge, travel North on Meeting Street, and conclude on Calhoun Street at Meeting Street. Participants include musical ensembles, clubs, and organizations. Tree Lighting to Follow in Marion Square. Park Circle Skate...
CHARLESTON, SC
Rene Cizio

Try these 10 Fun Things to do in Charleston

There are so many things to do in Charleston, South Carolina; you can stay occupied for weeks if you’d like to. I recently spent several months in the southern United States and found Charleston filled with activity, history, unique architecture and alligators than I bargained for! But it is all splendid, and I’ll happily return again and again.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find your Christmas tree in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, many Lowcountry residents are starting to deck the halls for the Christmas season. In 2021, 75 percent of American households displayed a Christmas tree, according to the American Christmas Tree Association, and with higher prices and less variety expected this year, experts are encouraging […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Child advocacy center partners with library for toy drive

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas is around the corner and the Berkeley County Library System has partnered with Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center for a toy drive. Operation E.L.F. is Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center’s annual toy drive for the kids and families they serve. Clinical Outreach Coordinator Brooke...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Summerville Christmas Parade – 2022 Theme “175th Birthday Celebration” – Sunday, December 11, 2022

Summerville Christmas Parade is designed to promote positivity throughout the Town of Summerville while capturing the “spirit of the Christmas holiday.” The parade is a family-friendly, non-political event that aims to bring the community together to celebrate the season while representing the local traditions and Summerville hospitality. 2022...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Reward offered for pot-bellied pig stolen from Charleston Animal Society

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward after someone stole a pot-bellied pig being cared for at the Charleston Animal Society over the Thanksgiving weekend. North Charleston Police are investigating the theft of “Piggie Stardust,” who was stolen from the shelter’s barn, Charleston...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 11/28

Taylor Leach of West Ashley would invite her husband along with a legendary musician and a late notable celebrity chef to dine on a dream dinner of local seafood, a noodle dish and a classic pastry. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: John Lennon, Anthony Bourdain and husband Nate Leach. DRINK: Certified Lover...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Breeze offering $25 flights from Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering $25 flights from Charleston as part of the airline’s one-day-only Cyber Monday sale. The promotion includes flights from Charleston to the following destinations:. Cincinnati, OH. Fort Meyers, FL. Islip/Long Island, NY. Louisville, KY. Orlando, FL. Richmond, VA. Syracuse, NY. Tampa,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Traffic accidents spark Johns Island rezoning concerns

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite more than 100 people who live on Johns Island saying they are against rezoning plans for a road, Charleston City Council is still considering the change. The city’s planning commission pushed forward plans to rezone Southwick Drive at Monday night’s meeting.. “You...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Beach Company Breaks Ground on The Assembly in North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company and ParkProperty Capital announced the groundbreaking of The Assembly, a new multifamily community in North Charleston, S.C. The Assembly multifamily development is part of the GARCO Park redevelopment located in the highly desired and walkable neighborhood of Park Circle. The Assembly will...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Tickets are on Sale Now for the 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens (Charleston, SC) – March 15 – April 16, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the Historic Charleston Foundation’s (HCF) month-long 76th Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens from March 15 – April 16, 2023. The festival comprises an array of educational tours and events that explore the area’s significant cultural and architectural landscapes and historic events in the Charleston region, from over 350 years ago to the present day.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Someone in Charleston will be getting an extra $100,000 from playing the lottery. Lottery officials say a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Charleston that matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were:. 3-6-20-22-27, Power-up: 3. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry shoppers hit Tanger Outlets for Black Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of shoppers headed to the Tanger Outlets, starting at six o’clock Friday morning, searching for the best deals and savings ahead of the holidays. Lowcountry shoppers are hitting the stores in droves this Black Friday. “Just to get in here,” Black Friday shopper Lara Rae said, “I feel fortunate […]
