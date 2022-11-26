Read full article on original website
Blake Griffin turns back clock in Celtics dominant win over Hornets
BOSTON — Blake Griffin has quietly embraced a new role with the Celtics this year at the end of the team’s bench but that didn’t stop him from turning back the clock for a bit on Monday night in the Celtics’ dominant 140-105 win over the Hornets.
Four takeaways as Celtics flatten Hornets 140-105 for 4th straight win
BOSTON — The Celtics did exactly what they’re supposed to do against a bad team missing several contributors. There was little drama as the C’s led wire-to-wire in a comfortable 140-105 victory over the Hornets on Monday at TD Garden. The Hornets were missing multiple players, including...
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown added, Jayson Tatum cleared for Monday’s game vs. Hornets
The Celtics will have Jayson Tatum back for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets but could be without a pair of starters for the matchup at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown was a surprise addition to the team’s injury report on Monday, being listed as questionable due to neck stiffness. Brown was seen favoring his neck and shoulder area in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Wizards. Al Horford has also been ruled out on the second half of the back-to-back with lower back soreness. It will be the fourth game that Horford has missed this year, all of them coming on back-to-back games. Rob Williams and Danilo Gallinari continue to be sidelined with long-term knee injuries.
Malcolm Brogdon reveals what separates Celtics from other franchises amid historic start
BOSTON — The Celtics are the third team Malcolm Brogdon has been on during his NBA career. He’s risen from a second-round pick to a leading scorer in his previous stops in Milwaukee and Indiana before agreeing to take on a top reserve role with the Celtics this year.
Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown questionable for Wednesday’s game against Heat
After missing Monday’s win over the Hornets, Jaylen Brown is officially questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness for Wednesday’s game against the Heat. Brown was originally a game-time decision against the Hornets, so the injury isn’t expected to be anything serious going forward. Brown...
How Celtics having ‘starters coming off the bench’ forces teams to adjust game plan
BOSTON — No matter the opponent or venue, the Celtics offense has looked seemingly unstoppable at times this season. Boston boasts the best offense and net rating in the league as its most recent victim was the Wizards in a 130-121 victory Sunday. There’s plenty of credit to go...
Luke Kornet taking pressure off Celtics trade needs with steady bench play | Brian Robb
BOSTON — One of the lingering concerns that many had about the Celtics heading into this season was on the big man depth front. Rob Williams was coming off of knee surgery and Al Horford is 36-years-old and outside of that duo, there was no center on Boston’s roster making more than the league’s minimum and had been a reliable backup center in the NBA.
How Celtics’ Blake Griffin, Payton Pritchard go way back to Oklahoma recruiting days
BOSTON — Way before Payton Pritchard was a Celtic, a first-round NBA draft pick and an Oregon Ducks legend, he was just a high schooler trying to figure out what college he wanted to go to. As a four-star recruit, he had plenty of offers as colleges lined up to try to sign the kid from West Linn, Oregon.
