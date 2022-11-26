Read full article on original website
Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen....
Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown
HONOLULU (AP) — As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response...
New Mexico sues tobacco companies over settlement payments
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is suing more than a dozen tobacco companies, accusing them of conspiracy and breach of contract. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced the legal challenge Tuesday, claiming that the companies have been withholding portions of annual payments that are due under a multi-state tobacco settlement that ended dozens of lawsuits that sought reimbursement for health care costs associated with smoking-related illnesses.
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
Southwest suspends some Hawaii flights after Mauna Loa eruption prompts advisory
Check with the airline prior to heading to the airport.
Northern California just got a new area code as Central Valley adds 350
Northern California residents, say hello to the 350 area code.
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be...
Dense Fog Advisory Issued For Monterey Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Monday and early Tuesday for Monterey Bay and the Salinas Valley. Visibility will be limited to less than 1/2 nautical mile, creating hazardous conditions for small craft and inexperienced boaters. Drivers should also use caution on the roadway. The advisory...
