CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange
By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
Redmond, Oregon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in fatal downtown Bend shooting
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After tearful statements by the victim’s mother and family, a Deschutes County judge imposed the required Measure 11 sentence of 10 years in prison Monday afternoon on Ian Cranston of Redmond, found guilty by a jury of manslaughter in last year’s fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a downtown Bend bar.
Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team reports it has seized an increased amount of cocaine through their various investigations. Sgt Kent Vander Kamp and Lt. Ken Mannix with the CODE Team tell NewsChannel 21 that the organization has...
▶️ Hostage situation at SW Bend home leads to arrest
(Editor’s note: This article describes a situation of a person threatening self-harm. It may be disturbing for some.) Bend Police say they arrested a man armed with a flare gun who refused to allow someone to leave a home in Southwest Bend over the weekend. It happened Saturday just...
Oregon Climbing Instructor Accused of Molesting Teen Student in Leavenworth
A rock-climbing instructor from Bend, Oregon is accused of molesting his 15-year-old female climbing student in Leavenworth this past summer. 37-year-old Brady Wayne Kendrick has been charged with third-degree child molestation. On July 3, 2022, Kendrick allegedly inappropriately touched the 15-year-old student while camping at the Bridge Creek Campground in...
Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’
A suspect in two assaults in the Hunnell Road homeless encampment area on Sunday was found Monday evening at a trailer in that area and a standoff ensued, ending in the bite of a police K-9 and arrest by SWAT team members, police said. The post Suspect in 2 Hunnell Road assaults arrested after standoff, trailer raid, bite of K-9 ‘Kim’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Man Accused Of Weekend Hostage Situation
BEND, OR -- A Bend man is accused of Kidnapping and other charges after what police are calling a "hostage situation." Bend Police responded to a home on Alpine Drive, Saturday night, for a reported unwanted person. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Austin Michael Supica, reportedly refused to leave and threatened to shoot himself with a flare gun. Witnesses told officers Supica had been asked to leave earlier in the evening, but returned and forced his way inside.
Judge sentences Ian Cranston to 10 years in prison for Bend nightclub shooting
A Deschutes County Court judge on Monday sentenced 28-year-old Ian Cranston to 10 years in state prison and three years of parole for the killing of Barry Washington Jr. outside a Bend nightclub in 2021. Judge Beth Bagley spoke to Cranston before announcing the sentence, saying she imagined he would...
Bend Police: Suspect in 2 weekend assaults taken into custody after standoff
Bend Police say Sommmerset was taken into custody Monday night after a standoff at a trailer on Hunnell Road that lasted more than three hours. He was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Bend. Bend Police are looking for a man who allegedly pistol-whipped one person and sprayed bear spray...
