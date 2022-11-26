Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Another Must-See Gingerbread Display!
We’ve been enjoying the holiday decorations at the hotels, as well as the gingerbread displays, and holiday snacks! While we’ve been visiting the hotels, though, we’ve also checked to see what else is new. So on with the updates!. Contemporary Resort Merchandise Updates. Fantasia. We found a...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at EPCOT: A Casket Filled With…Gummy Worms?
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re visiting Disney World this holiday season, you’ll want to check out the Christmas Tree Stroll in Disney Springs, go shopping for all kinds of holiday merchandise, and maybe even attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Magic Kingdom. But don’t forget that one of the most festive parks for the season is EPCOT!
disneyfoodblog.com
Santa is HIDING in EPCOT. Here’s Where to Find Him.
We’ve been exploring the International Festival of the Holidays recently — there’s so much food to eat and entertainment to check out, you won’t want to miss any of it. But did you know Santa is hiding in all the holiday festivities? Here’s where you can find him!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: A $550 Backpack and MORE
The holiday season is in FULL swing at Disney World, and we’re still taking it all in!. From the festive decorations and merchandise to all the exclusive holiday snacks, there is a LOT happening around the parks right now. It can be hard to keep up with it all, but we’ve got you covered — it’s time for a look at what’s new at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
disneyfoodblog.com
How $64 Will Make Your Day at the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays EASIER
The EPCOT Festival of the Holidays is here, and we are celebrating the holidays IN STYLE, by eating all the things. But we’re also spending time enjoying some fun activities and entertainment, including the Candlelight Processional. But here’s the thing — is it worth the extra cost to get the Candlelight Processional dining package, which includes guaranteed seating for the show? Let’s find out!
disneyfoodblog.com
We’ve Got Gift Ideas Galore for Disney World Lovers!
The Christmas shopping season is in full swing, and we’re bringing you our very best gift ideas for Disney World lovers!. Our Ready to Ride shirt is one of our best sellers! It is covered in iconic Disney ride and transportation vehicles. This shirt is available in sizes to...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: Scarlet Witch Merch and Unique Snacks
We’re over here at Disneyland Resort, enjoying the Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays, buying up holiday merchandise, and eating ALL the holiday snacks. But what else is going on here? Well, let’s find out!. Disneyland Food Updates. Oga’s Cantina. We ate something called Spiced Wroshyr Pods,...
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s Only ONE MORE DAY To Get These Disney World Guidebooks ON SALE!
It’s on! The holiday season is here! And if you aren’t quite done with your holiday shopping — or you haven’t bought yourself something yet 😉 — we have just extended our BIGGEST sale of the year on our best-selling Disney World Guidebooks!. You...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Went SPICY With Its New Healthy ‘Star Wars’ Snack
We have to admit that Disney has been pretty inventive in naming some of its snacks for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. We’ve had everything from Five-Blossom Bread to Cold Brew Black Caf to Endorian Fried Chicken Tip-Yip, and we’re constantly excited to see what kind of space snack Disney comes up with next.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A Spirit Jersey That’s NOT for You
Things are winding down after a busy holiday week in Disney World, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any updates at the parks. We go to Disney World every day to try out new snacks, search for the latest merchandise, and look for any other changes at the parks and hotels. Come along with us to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to find out what’s NEW at this park!
disneyfoodblog.com
Genie+ Price DROPS $12 Following a Holiday Week in Disney World
Going to Disney World is not inexpensive, although we do our best to help you save money when you’re planning a trip. One aspect that makes things more difficult is the new surge pricing, which affects everything from one-day park tickets to Genie+. However, sometimes surge pricing can work in your favor, like today, when the price of Genie+ is the lowest we’ve seen all week.
disneyfoodblog.com
PRICING and Details Revealed for Dining Packages at EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts
The Festival of the Arts will be BACK in 2023, and we’ve got some important details to share. Disney has already revealed 2 NEW booths that’ll be joining the Festival this year and announced this colorful festival’s dates (January 13th-February 20th, 2023), but now we’ve got more information you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Cookie Butter Milkshake Topped With an ENTIRE Cupcake Is BACK in Disney World
You don’t need a ticket to see some of Disney World’s best holiday displays or try some festive treats!. At Disney’s Beach Club, you can check out the GIANT gingerbread carousel display, and afterward, you can head to Beaches & Cream Soda Shop for a returning holiday treat!
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us to Eat at a Disney Restaurant in a CAVE!
What if we told you there was a Disney restaurant located inside a cavern on a Mysterious Island?. There is — and it’s just as awesome as it sounds. Over at Tokyo DisneySea, Vulcania Restaurant serves as the “geothermal power station” for Captain Nemo’s scientific base, and it also serves up some pretty delicious grub. Come with us to check it out!
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System
In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: We Tried Disney’s Exclusive Monte Cristo CORN DOG — Should You?
There is a LOT of news coming out of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure right now. The updated ToonTown got an opening date, Magic Key Passes sold out (again), and you can now meet Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian in Galaxy’s Edge. All the big news doesn’t stop Disney from releasing more snacks, though, so come with us to try a meal over in Disney California Adventure!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Shirts For Animal Kingdom Lovers
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We all probably have one Disney World park that we love more than the others, right?. There are the people who love the classics (Magic Kingdom fans), those who...
disneyfoodblog.com
SURPRISE! A New Gelato Stand Has Arrived in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
We visit the Disney World parks every day, and we’re constantly noticing new things!. Just recently we’ve seen big construction changes, holiday merchandise, and even new snacks. And now, there’s a tasty new surprise in Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. We were walking through Muppets Courtyard in Hollywood...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Chicken and Waffle Bowls Could Turn a “Meh” Disney Restaurant Into a Must-Visit
If you’re hungry in Disney World right now, there is no shortage of options to try!. Friday was the first day of the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and we took you with us to try all kinds of new and returning eats. Disney also recently introduced a bunch of special holiday menu items, and now there are some NEW items arriving in Disney World soon — and they’re quite the popular flavor combo!
