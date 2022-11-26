Demuth helps rally Truckers in opener

NORWALK — The moment had come full circle.

As he stepped toward the free-throw line and took a deep breath, it was hard for senior Braedyn Demuth to not take it all in.

The Norwalk senior was attempting two free throws with 6.1 seconds left and the Truckers leading visiting Ashland by one point in a game the Truckers had trailed by 12 just 13 minutes earlier.

And then, there was Demuth sinking both foul shots. He then helped fend off a last-ditch shot at the buzzer in Norwalk’s 48-45 win over the Arrows in the season opener.

On Dec. 14, 2021, a bald Demuth memorably buzzed the horn from the game clock three times to mark the end of four rounds of chemotherapy and 20 radiation treatments for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a form of cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system.

Fast forward nearly one year later, and with a full head of hair, Demuth had scored 20 points — including 11 in the second-half comeback.

“It’s special,” Demuth said. “Knowing I couldn’t play to my full potential last year, then coming out here tonight and showing what I’m capable of … it’s one I’ll definitely remember.”

The night started about as poorly as possible for the Truckers (1-0), who were just 1-of-11 shooting in the first quarter, and trailed 12-4.

It was a 20-12 halftime deficit, then Ashland’s Grayson Steury put the Arrows (0-1) ahead 24-12 with 6:17 left in the third quarter.

But then Norwalk turned the tide with a shocking 19-2 scoring run over 5:20 span in the third and fourth quarters. That stretch included a 9-0 scoring run in the third as Ben Rothhaar scored five of his 10 points, and baskets by Mason Gamble and Demuth led the run.

The lone 3-pointer by freshman Jordan Parriott tied the game at 26, then Demuth scored in transition with 13.8 seconds left in the third for a 28-26 lead.

Once Dalton Chapin opened the fourth with his lone basket, also a 3-pointer, the Truckers led 31-26 with 7:38 left.

“Confidence is a big thing for us,” Norwalk head coach Adam Kreischer said. “We did a much better job of defensive rebounds in the second half. They had 12 offensive rebounds in the first half, which you can’t win games giving up that many in a game sometimes, let alone a half.

“We really challenged the kids with that,” he added. “We held them to two in the second half until the last two or three possessions in the final minute. When we defensive rebounded the way we did, we are able to get out in transition more.”

The Arrows recovered long enough to retake the lead with 5:03 left (34-33), and the teams continued to trade baskets.

Ashland led 38-37 with just over 90 seconds left when Rothhaar grabbed a rebound and scored on a cutback and was fouled. He made the free throw with 1:34 left for a 40-38 lead.

After the Arrows tied it 20 seconds later, the big sequence game with Demuth at the line.

He made his first foul shot, but missed the second. However, Rothhaar was again there for the rebound outback — and again was fouled. That put the Truckers up 43-40 with 51.3 seconds left.

The Arrows got within a point twice, but a basket by Gamble and the last free throws from Demuth helped seal the win.

Demuth was 7-of-15 shooting and added four rebounds for the Truckers. Rothhaar had 10 points and 16 rebounds, while Gamble added six points and five rebounds. Ashton Coe added four assists.

“That’s the Braedyn we saw all summer and fall, and I knew it was the type of player he was coming into the season,” Kreischer said. “The thing about him is he’s such a competitor and won’t back down from anyone. I think obviously what he went through last year gave him that free-wheeling spirit … the attitude of, ‘what do I have to lose, let’s just go play this game’.

“He’s just such a competitor, and I love it for the kid, just how well he shot it in the second half,” he added. “He struggled a little bit in the first half, they just weren’t falling … but every time he shoots the ball I think it’s going in, and in the second half it started falling for him.”

Though its early, Kreischer — in his first game as a head coach in 15 years — said Friday’s win is the blueprint the Truckers will need to follow this season. Norwalk recovered from the 1-of-11 start to shoot 17-of-38 over the final three quarters.

“We have to get in transition offensively to get some good shots, so we’re not just going against half-court defense all the time,” Kreischer said. “Having said that, we need to play games in the mid 40s and low 50s like we did tonight.

“Most teams are going to be able to score a little bit more than us. We are going to have to be great at the defensive end, which I thought we were tonight.”

ASHLAND (0-1)

Gabe Baith 3-0—8; Keslar Bates 3-3—11; Wyatt Mohrman 1-0—2; Nathan Bernhard 3-0—6; Grayson Steury 7-3—18. TOTALS 17-6—45.

NORWALK (1-0)

Jordan Parriot 1-0—3; Ashton Coe 2-0—4; Mason Gamble 3-0—6; Braedyn Demuth 7-4—20; Dalton Chapin 1-0—3; Garrett Demuth 0-2—2; Ben Rothhaar 4-2—10. TOTALS 18-8—48.

Ashland 12 8 6 19 — 45

Norwalk 4 8 16 20 — 48

3-point FGs: (A) Bates 2, Baith 2, Steury; (N) B. Demuth 2, Chapin, Parriot

JV: Norwalk, 42-41