How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match
El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of elimination. The team played a scoreless draw against Poland to begin the tournament and followed that up with a 2-0 loss to Lionel Messi and Argentina on Saturday.
Winners, Losers From England's 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Games
England defeated Wales 3-0 in Tuesday’s Group B finale and currently sits pretty at the top of the group’s leaderboard entering the next phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions’ World Cup journey began against Iran, where they dominated 6-2, bringing England off to an intimidatingly exceptional start. Next, Harry Kane & Co. faced the United States where they secured a 0-0 draw. And during their third fixture, England crushed Wales 3-0 after an exciting back-to-back-to-back three goals in the second half.
What You Need to Know About 2022 FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium
After 28 days and 63 games, it all comes down to the World Cup Final. On the Sunday before Christmas, the two finalists in the 2022 World Cup will compete for a chance to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar. Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal get to the...
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
Winners, Losers From USMNT's Frantic Group B Advancement in 2022 World Cup
The United States men’s national team secured a spot in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a pivotal 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. After drawing 1-1 to Wales in the opener and following it up with a 0-0 draw to England, the U.S. needed nothing less than a win against Iran to advance.
Who Is Starting for the USMNT, Iran Today?
Eight years of waiting is coming down to one moment for the U.S. men’s national team. Can they beat Iran and advance to the knockout round or will their time in Qatar come to an end in the group stage?. The high stakes stretch beyond the field for the...
Hoping to Beat the Tourist Crowd on Your Trip to Japan? That Ship Has Sailed
I thought I managed to beat the tourist crowds on my recent trip to Japan. On my first night in Osaka, I managed to get a picture with the famed Glico sign without anyone else in the background. But perhaps I should've chalked it up to the fact that it...
Inside David Beckham's Luxurious Hotel Suite for World Cup Visit
“Sir David” has left the building. David Beckham checked out of his luxury hotel in Doha after fans reportedly got wind that he was staying there. Beckham is serving as an ambassador for the World Cup, promoting the tournament and Qatar on the whole. It’s unknown whether he’s still...
‘Golden Era' for Britain and China's Relationship Is Over, UK PM Rishi Sunak Says
Beijing's move toward even greater authoritarianism posed a systemic challenge to Britain's values and interests, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned. "Let's be clear, the so-called golden era is over," Sunak said Monday at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London. His comments come shortly after public demonstrations were held across China...
Disappointment in Tehran after World Cup loss to US
Iranians had been hoping for a repeat of their 1998 World Cup victory over the United States but their 1-0 defeat in Qatar on Tuesday plunged Tehran into disappointed silence as they exited the tournament. A US goal in the 38th minute however soon put a damper on hopes of a repeat of Iran's 1998 win.
Three Takeaways From USMNT's 1-0 Halftime Lead Over Iran
Forty-five minutes down, another huge 45 to go. The United States men's national team holds a 1-0 lead over Iran in its Group B finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. A win gets the USMNT into the round of 16. Any other result and the U.S. would be eliminated with Iran, England and Wales all fighting to advance.
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital After Injury Vs. Iran
The United States men's national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they'll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic was taken...
Triple Whammy for England at Start of Second Half, Lead Wales 3-0
It was a triple whammy for England just after halftime. In the 49th minute, Marcus Rashford scored an incredible dart straight into the top right of the goal on a free kick. The Wales wall was no match for the English forward whose kick was too high for goalkeeper Ward.
