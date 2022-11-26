I can totally understand Zelensky concerns, and why he would criticize Kyiv for the slow process to get the power on (restore energy) to Kyiv. People of Ukraine, whom I admire and support, need to understand why he has made the comment he did. He is very very concerned about his fellow country men, women and children, and he doesn't want to see any loss of life due to the horrific situation that Russia has left them in. Zelensky has many issues and problems he is dealing with, a hell of a lot more than other presidents deal with. Do the best you can, stay strong, and listen to Zelensky, don't take his criticism wrong, take it as encouragement.
