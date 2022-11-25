Emotions are always going to be running high after qualification for the knockout stages of international football’s premier tournament, especially for an African nation doing so for just the second time in their history.But Senegal’s collective effort in getting to the last 16 at this year’s World Cup, after beating Ecuador on Tuesday to finish second in Group A, held an altogether greater significance.The hard-fought success, sealed by a superb volley by Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly – the perfect moment to score his first international goal – came on the second anniversary of the death of one of the...

30 MINUTES AGO