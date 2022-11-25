Read full article on original website
Is Poland vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Argentina celebrated their victory over Mexico for over two hours in their locker room, but they are not through to the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup yet.Having suffered a seismic upset at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Lionel Messi and his teammates bounced back against Mexico, but they sit second in the pool behind opponents Poland, who are on four points.Robert Lewandowski finally netted a World Cup goal by scoring in Poland’s win against Saudi Arabia last time out, a result that followed the Poles’ goalless draw with Mexico.A victory for...
‘This is for Papa’: Senegal team effort a fitting tribute to Diop
Emotions are always going to be running high after qualification for the knockout stages of international football’s premier tournament, especially for an African nation doing so for just the second time in their history.But Senegal’s collective effort in getting to the last 16 at this year’s World Cup, after beating Ecuador on Tuesday to finish second in Group A, held an altogether greater significance.The hard-fought success, sealed by a superb volley by Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly – the perfect moment to score his first international goal – came on the second anniversary of the death of one of the...
Pant: 'Compare my numbers when I'm 30-32, no logic before that'
He says his preference is to open in T20Is, while continuing to bat in the middle order in ODIs and Tests
Naseem Shah's latest arrival feels like the real thing
He's still only 19, but the highs and lows he's packed into a 13-Test career have accelerated his growth into a hugely impressive cricketer
UK faces ‘bleak winter’ as food prices soar; China’s slowdown deepens – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as UK fresh food prices climb by a record 14.3%
