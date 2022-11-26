Read full article on original website
WBKO
Strong thunderstorms possible tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One round of showers moved through Tuesday afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms moves in tonight. A few of storms may be strong to severe. The main thunderstorm activity with an approaching cold front arrives tonight; likely after about 7pm, going into the wee...
WBKO
Cloudy Monday before storms arrive Tuesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday! It’s a quiet start to the work week. Clouds will stay in our area through much of the morning and afternoon with seasonable temperatures expected later. You don’t have to worry about rain today, but a frontal boundary will change that as...
WBKO
More rain on the way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Sunday rain showers are quickly moving out of the area bringing mostly cloudy skies into Monday morning. Monday will be pleasant with cloudy and dry conditions. High temperature on Monday in the mid-50s. Our next system will arrive Tuesday evening bringing a marginal risk for severe weather.
WBKO
Downtown BGKY Lights Up happening this Friday
After a system malfunction, Warren County tornado sirens are once again functional. South Central Kentucky in need of blood as supply runs low. South Central Kentucky blood supply running low as a result of a trio of illnesses. Live Nativity scene happening December 2nd and 3rd in Lewisburg. Updated: 10...
WBKO
VIDEO: Horse Cave Christmas Parade to be held Dec. 3
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Horse Cave Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 3, at 10 a.m. at the Historic Downtown of Horse Cave. “We have a National Register of Historic Places commercial district and little shops across the street,” Sandra Wilson, the Executive Director of Horse Cave/Hart County tourism said, “It’s kind of like an old movie that you walk in, Santa will be there. And all the fun things in a parade with the music and the bands and the floats and things like that.”
WBKO
South Central Kentucky in need of blood as supply runs low
After a system malfunction, Warren County tornado sirens are once again functional. Live Nativity scene happening December 2nd and 3rd in Lewisburg. The location of the event will be at McKinney Park across from Lewisburg Elementary School off of Stacker Street in Lewisburg, KY. Downtown BGKY Lights Up happening this...
WBKO
WCSO: One man is dead after Friday afternoon single vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Few details at this time in a single-vehicle rollover accident that killed one man. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the off-road injury accident occurred around 3:21 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022. The accident happened near the 1000 block of Hayes Road...
WBKO
Lady Topper fan bus scheduled for NCAA Volleyball Tournament Regional in Lexington
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU’s Hilltopper Athletic Foundation has announced that a fan bus has been finalized for this weekend as the Hilltopper Volleyball team is headed up the road to Lexington to take on Bowling Green (OH) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. CT.
wcluradio.com
Hart County man dies in accident involving large tree limb
DEFRIES, Ky. — A Hart County man died Sunday afternoon after a tree limb fell on him. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident near 480 Swamp Hollow Road in the Defries community around 5 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found a large tree limb had fallen onto a farming tractor.
Family honored at Christmas parade
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
WBKO
Boyce Community Center hosting annual Christmas parade Dec. 4
ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Boyce Community Center will host their annual Christmas parade Sunday Dec. 4. The entry fee is one new unopened toy donation to benefit “Toys for Tots.”. The parade line-up begins at 1 p.m. and it will roll at 2:30 p.m. For more information on...
rewind943.com
Get ready Clarksville and Hopkinsville! It’s coming in 2024!
Jennifer Grey is reassuring us that the Dirty Dancing sequel is going to happen!! The sequel will feature some familiar faces too!!. Months after announcing the details about the movie during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, Jennifer Grey filled us in on some new developments then said that filming for the project kicks off in the spring.
WBKO
Preemie born at 29 weeks spends nearly a month in the hospital following RSV diagnosis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green baby is back home after nearly a month in the hospital after contracting the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It all started on September 23, when Brooke Martin said she looked down at her six-week-old son, Hakeem Martin, who was born prematurely at 29 weeks, and saw that his lips were turning purple.
WBKO
Glasgow Police works with local church to hand out $100 during traffic stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s usually not smiles when getting pulled over, but Glasgow Police have flipped the script. Rather than giving tickets, officers gave out envelopes with $100 cash. This is the sixth year Glasgow Police has teamed up with River Lake church to hand out money...
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
WBKO
Sports Connection 11-27-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green advances to the 5A State Championship game after beating Southwestern 47-20. Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb break down their road to the championship. Later we talk to Greenwood Girl’s Basketball head coach Zach Simpson followed by Barren County Boy’s Basketball head coach Warren Cunningham.
rewind943.com
If You’re headed out of Clarksville, Fort Campbell or Hoptown for Thanksgiving, DO THIS.
I read this somewhere and it’s brilliant. Take a picture of your stove/oven turned off so you don’t get down the road and worry you left it on! I’ve done this and it is such a relief. ignore my dirty stove but here are my pictures to...
WBKO
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
WBKO
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
