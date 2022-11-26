ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Books to cozy up with as the cold weather rolls in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter is the perfect time to cozy up inside with a good book. Halli Gomez from Park Road Books stopped by to share some great books, to get you in the mood - before the colder weather months roll in. According to the Park Road Books website, this is what each is about!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cheerwine Holiday Punch with bourbon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Waltonwood the experience you deserve!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We still have Fall for another month so let's soak up those delicious Fall flavors while we still can!. Chef Andy Fetzer from Waltonwood joined us today with some delicious Fall pastries, and he tells us "food is one of the great focuses at Waltonwood - the pastries range from cookies, to pies to cakes, parfaits, twisted tarts and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

This is which type of Christmas tree will save you money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost of Christmas across the board has increased. Just about everything is more expensive, and that includes the star of the show: the Christmas tree. Whether you prefer your tree real or fake, money is being spent -- and a lot of it. According to Nielsen research commissioned by the nonprofit American Christmas Tree Association last holiday season, U.S. households spent $984 million buying 21.6 million real trees and a whopping $1.01 billion purchasing 12.9 million artificial ones.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Dry Pro partners with the Charlotte Rescue Mission to help people in the QC!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. "Giving Tuesday" is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever way they can. It presents nonprofit organizations with the chance to raise even more money than they would on an average day of giving, which is why many organizations create special campaigns to participate in this day of giving. On Monday, Ron Weatherly, founder of Dry Pro and Tony Marciano President and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission joined us to tell us more about their efforts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers

Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opens new center in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center in Salisbury Monday in the Town Creek Commons between Town Cross and North Arlington St. next to Starbucks. The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County and brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 22.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

NC 16-year-old has his 1999 GMC pickup upgraded by Make-A-Wish

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 is a date 16-year-old high school student Chase will never forget. He finally got his wish. Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina made sure of that, after hearing about his serious condition. Chase was diagnosed with melanoma and is currently being...
WCNC

CMPD tweets update regarding high volume of 911 calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A month after WCNC Charlotte first reported concerns about long 911 call hold times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are taking more calls with fewer staffers. In a tweet posted Monday, CMPD says it has already taken 12,000 more 911 calls this year compared with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student

The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Giving Tuesday: How to avoid donating to scammers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, might be Cyber Monday, but think twice about spending all your cash. You could help make a difference if you save some for Giving Tuesday. How do you know if your donation is going to the right place? Let's connect the dots. Giving...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy