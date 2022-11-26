Read full article on original website
WCNC
Books to cozy up with as the cold weather rolls in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter is the perfect time to cozy up inside with a good book. Halli Gomez from Park Road Books stopped by to share some great books, to get you in the mood - before the colder weather months roll in. According to the Park Road Books website, this is what each is about!
WCNC
Cheerwine Holiday Punch with bourbon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.
WCNC
'Told I couldn't do it' | Charlotte woman overcomes discrimination to launch successful business
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte spa owner, who says she "was told I couldn't do it," fought through discrimination to launch a successful business. Priti Patel says she faced discrimination in her industry when looking for work. She started her own business, Le Petit Spa, and reached higher levels of success than she ever imagined.
WCNC
Waltonwood the experience you deserve!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We still have Fall for another month so let's soak up those delicious Fall flavors while we still can!. Chef Andy Fetzer from Waltonwood joined us today with some delicious Fall pastries, and he tells us "food is one of the great focuses at Waltonwood - the pastries range from cookies, to pies to cakes, parfaits, twisted tarts and more.
WCNC
This is which type of Christmas tree will save you money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost of Christmas across the board has increased. Just about everything is more expensive, and that includes the star of the show: the Christmas tree. Whether you prefer your tree real or fake, money is being spent -- and a lot of it. According to Nielsen research commissioned by the nonprofit American Christmas Tree Association last holiday season, U.S. households spent $984 million buying 21.6 million real trees and a whopping $1.01 billion purchasing 12.9 million artificial ones.
WCNC
Dry Pro partners with the Charlotte Rescue Mission to help people in the QC!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. "Giving Tuesday" is a day that encourages people to give back in whatever way they can. It presents nonprofit organizations with the chance to raise even more money than they would on an average day of giving, which is why many organizations create special campaigns to participate in this day of giving. On Monday, Ron Weatherly, founder of Dry Pro and Tony Marciano President and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission joined us to tell us more about their efforts.
WFAE.org
Worm Wars: Charlotte's cankerworms are nearly gone, but tree bands are still going up
If you're new to Charlotte, let's catch you up on an unusual holiday tradition that takes place around this time of year, but seems to be declining. It's called cankerworm banding. Every year around Thanksgiving, many of us buy rolls of plastic and insulation, wrap them around tree trunks, then coat the plastic with sticky, resiny-smelling goop.
WBTV
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
Charlotte reduces time people have to petition for return of seized animals
Charlotte residents whose animals are seized by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control will have less time to petition a court for their return as the shelter tries to reduce overcrowding. Animal care officials at Mecklenburg County’s main shelter have called overcrowding a crisis this year, as a COVID-19-driven surge...
wccbcharlotte.com
Rezoning Of Dilworth Neighborhood Bar Has Customers Concerned About Future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday afternoon, Dilworth Neighborhood Grille saw its fair share of patriotic soccer fans. “I love it. This place is home base for a lot of teams,” said customer Seth Amott. About 600 people packed the bar to watch a tie between America and England.
Tears, Tributes: Charlotte meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
Neighbors concerned for wildlife being impaled while hopping fences in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Some neighbors in south Charlotte are upset with their homeowner’s association after spiked fences were installed because they say they’re causing harm to wildlife in the area. Channel 9 reporter Almiya White spoke with residents about one incident over the weekend that raised alarms. Sue...
WCNC
Christmas at the Library kicks off at Billy Graham Library
It includes a live nativity scene, a petting zoo, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Reservations are required, but admission and parking are both free.
Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opens new center in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center in Salisbury Monday in the Town Creek Commons between Town Cross and North Arlington St. next to Starbucks. The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County and brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 22.
Larry Sprinkle safe after car he was in catches fire at Belmont Christmas Parade
BELMONT, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte's weather forecaster Larry Sprinkle is safe after a car caught fire at the Belmont Christmas Parade, Belmont Police confirmed. Sprinkle has been riding in the same car with the same driver in the same parade for a decade now, so this incident was quite shocking to him.
WCNC
Support these Charlotte area non-profits on Giving Tuesday
Each month WCNC Charlotte highlights a non-profit making a difference in our community. Join us in supporting their cause.
NC 16-year-old has his 1999 GMC pickup upgraded by Make-A-Wish
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 is a date 16-year-old high school student Chase will never forget. He finally got his wish. Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina made sure of that, after hearing about his serious condition. Chase was diagnosed with melanoma and is currently being...
CMPD tweets update regarding high volume of 911 calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A month after WCNC Charlotte first reported concerns about long 911 call hold times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are taking more calls with fewer staffers. In a tweet posted Monday, CMPD says it has already taken 12,000 more 911 calls this year compared with...
WBTV
Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student
The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
Giving Tuesday: How to avoid donating to scammers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, might be Cyber Monday, but think twice about spending all your cash. You could help make a difference if you save some for Giving Tuesday. How do you know if your donation is going to the right place? Let's connect the dots. Giving...
