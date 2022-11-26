Read full article on original website
MLive.com
10 Kalamazoo-area girls prep basketball teams to watch in 2022-23
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s girls high school basketball season tips off this week, and after having one less week of practice compared to last year, there are more questions than answers for many prep hoops squads around the state. But there are several promising teams looking to build...
MLive.com
Manchester quarterback Kannon Duffing plays a part in state championship weekend
DETROIT -- The dream of high school football players from around Michigan is to spent part of their Thanksgiving weekend on the turf at Ford Field. That is the aim of 491 teams from around the state who set out in August with the start of practice and battle their way through a season in hopes of playing for a championship.
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 11/27/22
The 2022 high school football season has come to an end. Eight teams walked off the field in Detroit over the weekend with the one trophy they were dreaming about when they first took the field in August for practice, the one they had to battle through a nine-week regular season and a 32-team bracket just to get their hands on.
MLive.com
Top 10 Metro Detroit girls basketball teams entering the 2022-23 season
The girls basketball season is underway and the Metro Detroit area will once again be a hot bed of top teams. The very long journey to the Breslin Center begins and here are some of the top teams to watch heading into the season. 1. West Bloomfield (2021-22 record: 25-1)
MLive.com
Dante Moore ends high school career in glorious fashion as Detroit King football wins D3 state title again
DETROIT – Dante Moore’s legacy with the Detroit Martin Luther King football team has ended – and it closed in the grandest of fashion. Moore, a five-star senior quarterback who bound for Oregon, was every-bit of dominant in King’s 49-27 throttling of Muskegon in the Division 3 state championship game.
MLive.com
Meet 20 Metro Detroit girls basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season
The girls high school basketball season opens this week in Michigan and there will be many talented players taking the court across the Metro Detroit coverage area. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
MLive.com
East Grand Rapids sisters square off when Northwestern hosts Valparaiso
Spencer and Noelle Brown attended Sunday’s Valparaiso vs. Northwestern basketball game ready to cheer on their daughters. Noelle wore a Northwestern hat and Valparaiso shirt to the game in Evanston, Ill. Spencer wore a Northwestern shirt and Valparaiso hat. “We tried to stay like Switzerland – neutral,” Brown said....
MLive.com
10 Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams to watch in 2022-23
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan high school girls basketball season begins Monday night. Here are 10 teams from the Ann Arbor area to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 season. Note that this is not a ranking of the best teams, just a look at teams that are intriguing heading into this season.
MLive.com
Top teams, top players celebrate Michigan high school football championships
Sixteen high school football teams traveled to Ford Field in Detroit Friday and Saturday to play for state championships. Eight brought state titles home, cementing their legacies at their schools and in the state.
MLive.com
Western Michigan fires football coach Tim Lester after first losing season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Western Michigan University announced Monday the firing of head football coach Tim Lester following the Broncos’ 2022 campaign, in which the team posted its first losing season in his six-year tenure. According to a contract extension Lester signed in January 2022, WMU will pay him...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids girls basketball preseason rankings: Meet the top 10
The high school girls basketball season tips off this week for teams across the Grand Rapids area. MLive.com has a hunch that fans will be hearing about the teams listed below in the months to come. Check out the Grand Rapids preseason top 10:
MLive.com
12 Grand Rapids area girls basketball players to watch in 2022-23
There’s no shortage of talent when it comes to the girls basketball scene in Grand Rapids. The 2022-23 season offers players who helped their teams win conference championships a year ago, make long postseason runs and have impressive statistics and bigtime college scholarship offers.
MLive.com
What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents
Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
MLive.com
WMU AD talks shortfalls of Tim Lester era, vision for new football head coach
KALAMAZOO, MI – When it comes to Western Michigan University athletics, anything short of a contending for a conference championship at season’s end is a failure. That was made clear during a Monday afternoon press conference with WMU athletic director Dan Bartholomae, who talked about the decision to fire football coach Tim Lester after six seasons atop the program.
MLive.com
Next up for Michigan basketball: No. 3 Virginia, the best old team in the country
ANN ARBOR -- Virginia, the team Michigan will host on Tuesday night, plays a unique defense. Essentially, one defender puts pressure on the ball and his four teammates pack the middle of the floor to help on dribble penetration. The “Pack Line” has helped Virginia became one of the most...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats Baylor, wins Gulf Coast Showcase with late comeback
Michigan-Baylor Round Three went to the Wolverines. The Michigan women’s basketball team ended Sunday night’s game with a 20-5 run to beat Baylor 84-75, win the Gulf Coast Showcase, and stay undefeated. Fifth-year senior Emily Kiser scored a career-high 26 points -- 20 of which came in the...
MLive.com
Defensive powers Ferris State football to narrow win over Pittsburg State in D-II playoffs
The Ferris State University football team has used an explosive offense to win the majority of its contests during its run of success under head coach Tony Annese, but the Bulldogs leaned on their defense to carry the team to the finish line Saturday. The Bulldogs held visiting Pittsburg State...
MLive.com
Ryan Day says Ohio State was not ‘outmatched’ by Michigan, despite lopsided loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The coach brought to Ohio State specifically to slow Michigan’s offense ended up using the word “explosive(s)” five times to describe that offense on Saturday, shortly after Michigan hung 45 points on Ohio State for a second straight win in the rivalry. “That’s just...
MLive.com
Heisman Trophy odds updated: Caleb Williams now favored over Blake Corum
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Heading into the season, there were a plethora of Heisman Trophy candidates, and Michigan RB Blake Corum had odds as short as +400...
