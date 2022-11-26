ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Negaunee, MI

MLive.com

10 Kalamazoo-area girls prep basketball teams to watch in 2022-23

KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s girls high school basketball season tips off this week, and after having one less week of practice compared to last year, there are more questions than answers for many prep hoops squads around the state. But there are several promising teams looking to build...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Meet 20 Metro Detroit girls basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season

The girls high school basketball season opens this week in Michigan and there will be many talented players taking the court across the Metro Detroit coverage area. Here is a look into 20 of the top players from the area, with an extra list of more to watch for. Do you have more players to suggest? Help us follow them this season by emailing japurcell@mlive.com with reports and stats.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

East Grand Rapids sisters square off when Northwestern hosts Valparaiso

Spencer and Noelle Brown attended Sunday’s Valparaiso vs. Northwestern basketball game ready to cheer on their daughters. Noelle wore a Northwestern hat and Valparaiso shirt to the game in Evanston, Ill. Spencer wore a Northwestern shirt and Valparaiso hat. “We tried to stay like Switzerland – neutral,” Brown said....
EVANSTON, IL
MLive.com

10 Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams to watch in 2022-23

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan high school girls basketball season begins Monday night. Here are 10 teams from the Ann Arbor area to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 season. Note that this is not a ranking of the best teams, just a look at teams that are intriguing heading into this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

What’s next for Khary Crump and other Michigan State players charged in tunnel incidents

Warrants were issued on Monday for seven Michigan State football players facing assault charges for their roles in postgame incidents following an Oct. 29 loss at Michigan. Online records for the 15th District Court in Ann Arbor show defensive back Khary Crump is facing felonious assault, linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White, defensive ends Zion Young and Brandon Wright and linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown are facing misdemeanor aggravated assault and battery.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

WMU AD talks shortfalls of Tim Lester era, vision for new football head coach

KALAMAZOO, MI – When it comes to Western Michigan University athletics, anything short of a contending for a conference championship at season’s end is a failure. That was made clear during a Monday afternoon press conference with WMU athletic director Dan Bartholomae, who talked about the decision to fire football coach Tim Lester after six seasons atop the program.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Heisman Trophy odds updated: Caleb Williams now favored over Blake Corum

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Heading into the season, there were a plethora of Heisman Trophy candidates, and Michigan RB Blake Corum had odds as short as +400...
ANN ARBOR, MI

