Schenectady County, NY

One Cohoes Landlord’s Solution To Vacancy? Free Rent For A Year

It feels like 2022 has seen way more Capital Region restaurants closing for good than opening up. Supply chain issues and inflation are driving up the cost of food. Staffing shortages and high turnover have made manning any eatery full-time a daunting task. Combine that with a seller’s market for real estate, and many local restaurant owners have chosen to hang up their aprons and sell their businesses.
COHOES, NY
Getting Our Money’s Worth from N.Y.

Read the original op-ed here. With the election behind us, Gov. Hochul and the Legislature can now focus squarely on policies and programs that will shape the state’s future. Chief among these will be next year’s budget. Far-sighted decisions would strengthen the state’s ability to weather future fiscal and economic stress. Short-sighted ones would weaken the state’s chances for a healthy, stable future, putting our most vulnerable at the greatest risk.
New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!

Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
LATHAM, NY
Saratoga Springs city council unanimously passed 2023 budget

The Saratoga Springs city council unanimously passed the 2023 budget just two days before the November 30th deadline. The adopted budget sits at $57 million and has allocations for public safety, public works and more. One of the hot ticket items is funding equipment for the new third fire station.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Free 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar Available December 1st

Photo submitted: The cover of the 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar features Tim Stephen’s winning image of the Yankee Hill Lock at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site near Amsterdam. The public is invited to pick up a free 2023 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar starting December 1, 2022, at...
AMSTERDAM, NY
Troy City Council Minority members hope additional firefighters will be in final budget

The Troy City council will meet Wednesday, hoping to finalize the city's annual budget. Already the minority city council members are calling for amendments to be made. Those amendments include adding two additional firefighters to the department's payroll. Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello says adding the additional firefighters to the payroll could positively impact public safety in the city.
TROY, NY
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”

It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
ALBANY, NY

