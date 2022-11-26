Read full article on original website
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker To Sign With New Team
The Dallas Mavericks intend to sign veteran point guard Kemba Walker, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Walker, who has been a free agent since being waived by the Detroit Pistons in mid-October, last played for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while playing an average of 25.6 minutes in 37 games before eventually falling out of the rotation. New York traded the four-time NBA All-Star to Detroit on draft night in a financially driven decision.
Blake Griffin’s Impact On Celtics Felt Beyond Abilities On Court
The Boston Celtics’ blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night provided the perfect reminder of just how effective Blake Griffin can be in the back half of his career. With Al Horford and Jaylen Brown both sitting out the second night of a back-to-back, Griffin got the...
Celtics Wrap: No Jayson Tatum? No Problem For Jaylen Brown, Boston
The Boston Celtics picked up a third-consecutive victory Sunday night with a win over the Washington Wizards, 130-121, at TD Garden. The Celtics improved to 16-4 on the year, while the Wizards dropped to 10-10. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics were without the NBA’s leading scorer...
Story Behind Luke Kornet, Celtics’ Unique Alley-Oop Celebration
No team in the NBA is having more fun than the Boston Celtics, and some of that fun can be contributed to Luke Kornet’s new dunk celebration. You may have noticed Kornet, who had an incredible performance off the bench in Boston’s blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets, breakout the celly after one of his many dunks in the contest. The most obvious instance came when he caught a Marcus Smart alley-oop to put the Celtics 31 points.
Celtics Wrap: Reserve Players Shine In Win On Back-To-Back
The Boston Celtics picked up a league-leading 17th victory Monday night with a win over the Charlotte Hornets, 140-105, at TD Garden. The Celtics improved to 17-4 on the year, while the Hornets dropped to 6-15. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Coming into a back-to-back with the NBA’s...
Red Sox Star Undergoes Apparent Jersey Number Change
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been overly active in the first weeks of free agency, but they’ll still have a new look in 2023. One glance at the Red Sox’s official team roster will provide Boston fans with a sneak peek at some change for next season, as pitcher Garrett Whitlock is listed as No. 22.
Jaylen Brown Questionable For Celtics Game Against Heat
The NBA-best Boston Celtics might need to figure it out again without the assistance of Jaylen Brown. After the Celtics made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets in their dominant 140-105 showing on Monday, Boston could need a similar unsung hero-like performance from the secondary unit with Brown listed as questionable due to neck stiffness for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.
76ers Star C Joel Embiid (Foot) Questionable for Monday vs. Hawks
According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is questionable for Monday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Embiid has missed the past four games due to a midfoot sprain suffered on November 19 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Philadelphia was 3-1 over that stretch. The...
Mavericks to Sign PG Kemba Walker
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks (9-10) intend to sign free-agent point guard Kemba Walker. Dallas also plans to waive fellow point Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move. A four-time All-Star, Walker, spent last season with the New York Knicks, averaging a career-low 11.6 points in...
Malcolm Brogdon Calls Playing With Celtics ‘Treat For Any NBA Player’
The Celtics have been dominant to start the season, and it’s thanks to a complete team effort. After Monday, Boston leads the league in points per game (121.3), offensive rating (120.9), net rating (9.0) and true shooting (63%). Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have led the way for the C’s, but players like Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon have provided solid contributions as well.
How Former Celtic Kemba Walker Reacted To Joining Mavericks
Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is thrilled to make his NBA return after signing with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. On Tuesday, when the Mavericks took the floor against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Arena, Walker sat in attendance and spoke out for the first time since signing with Dallas, which officially put his multi-month-long hurdle of departing from the Detroit Pistons, behind him.
Magic PG Markelle Fultz to Make Season Debut Wednesday
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz will make his season debut Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. Fultz has been sidelined due to a fractured toe suffered during the preseason. Fultz could see quality playing time out of the gate with fellow guards Jalen...
Steven Stamkos Chasing 1,000 Points As Lightning Face Bruins
Steven Stamkos is chasing history. The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Stamkos is two points away from 1,000 career points. For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious, Honest Answer After 45-Point Nets Outing
Kevin Durant has all the confidence in the world, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t as one of the NBA’s best. The 12-time NBA All-Star has backed up his play this season despite the struggles of the Brooklyn Nets so far this season. Durant was averaging 29.3 points heading into Monday’s tilt with the Orlando Magic and seemingly was doing all in his power to get the win as he scored 45 points shooting 19-of-24 from the field to go along with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. The Nets forward earned 19 of his points in a dominating third quarter.
Why Isaiah Thomas’ Brief But Magical Celtics Run Was Unforgettable
It’s a shame the brief Isaiah Thomas era with the Boston Celtics ended the way it did. Because for a span of two-plus seasons, Green Teamers couldn’t help but be entranced by the self-proclaimed “King of the Fourth.”. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound point guard, who so frequently drove...
Spurs Player Stunned By LeBron James’ ‘Unbelievable’ Night
In his 20th season in the NBA, LeBron James continues to age like fine wine, delivering a masterful display during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. The 37-year-old took the floor in Los Angeles’ second straight matchup against the Spurs as Friday’s...
MLB Rumors: Update On Potential Red Sox Target José Abreu
A report issued a few weeks ago identified the Red Sox as “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu. New information, however, suggests the free-agent first baseman will not end up in Boston. “José Abreu remains a target of the Astros, Padres and...
Patrice Bergeron Remains One Of NHL’s Most Underrated Players
Patrice Bergeron has five Selke Trophiesrds, is a Stanley Cup champion and a three-time All-Star. Yet somehow, he remains one of the most underrated players in the NHL. The five Selkes are an NHL record Bergeron set with his latest win for the 2021-22 season. He’s constantly named a finalist and even though he’s not always on the highlight reel like Connor McDavid, Bergeron is one of the NHL’s most complete players — and has been for several years.
Five Biggest ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge spent more than a quarter century with the Boston Celtics organization. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He was named an NBA All-Star with the organization and won a pair of NBA championships. After his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and took the corner office. He was named the Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.
Dansby Swanson To Red Sox? Case For (And Against) Underrated Shortstop
Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.
