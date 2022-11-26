Kevin Durant has all the confidence in the world, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t as one of the NBA’s best. The 12-time NBA All-Star has backed up his play this season despite the struggles of the Brooklyn Nets so far this season. Durant was averaging 29.3 points heading into Monday’s tilt with the Orlando Magic and seemingly was doing all in his power to get the win as he scored 45 points shooting 19-of-24 from the field to go along with seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. The Nets forward earned 19 of his points in a dominating third quarter.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO